Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

by Staff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
Leaders of former liberation movements from Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF, have convened in Johannesburg for a crucial three-day summit aimed at addressing the existential crisis confronting their political parties.

The summit, held under the theme "Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa," brings together six historic ruling movements that played leading roles in the region's liberation struggles.

This meeting comes at a critical time as many of these parties face mounting challenges. Some struggle to maintain political relevance amid growing pressure to reform or risk losing power, others are shaken internally, while a few have already been unseated and consigned to political obscurity.

Recent electoral upsets have sent shockwaves across Southern Africa. The Botswana Democratic Party, which ruled for 58 years, was defeated in November 2024. Significant opposition victories in Zambia, Seychelles, Lesotho, and Mauritius, coupled with strong opposition performances in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections, have heightened concerns among former liberation parties about their future viability.

Zimbabwe's Zanu PF, which narrowly escaped losing power after the 2008 parliamentary elections, now faces renewed scrutiny. Meanwhile, South Africa's African National Congress (ANC), chaired by summit host President Cyril Ramaphosa, saw its vote share plunge from 57% to 40% in last year's elections, intensifying calls for reform within the party.

President Ramaphosa welcomed leaders and delegations from across the region, urging them to deeply reflect on the major political developments and seismic shifts they face. The goal is to find collective solutions that can halt the decline and potential demise of these once-dominant liberation-era parties.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending as the leader of Zanu PF, with a focus on promoting economic development and strengthening regional cooperation. Namibia's Swapo, led by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, aims to bolster regional ties and tackle shared socio-economic challenges. Angola's MPLA, represented by President Joao Lourenço, seeks to advance economic integration and Pan-African solidarity. Mozambique's Frelimo, under the younger leadership of President Daniel Chapo, who was not part of the original liberation struggle, plans to explore ways to enhance regional cooperation and development. Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), represented in the possible absence of President Samia Suluhu, emphasizes the preservation of liberation values and greater youth engagement.

Throughout the summit, delegates are expected to deliberate on how to defend the hard-won liberation gains and promote governance that is centered on the people's needs. They will also focus on advancing socio-economic development by fostering deeper economic integration and cooperation within Southern Africa. Furthermore, the leaders aim to strengthen solidarity across the region, working together to confront common challenges and build a more united and prosperous Africa.

This summit marks a significant moment for these former liberation movements to take stock of their legacies, confront present-day political and economic challenges, and chart a strategic path forward for the future of the region.

Source - byo24news

Comments


Must Read

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

22 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

23 hrs ago | 1039 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

23 hrs ago | 627 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

23 hrs ago | 480 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

23 hrs ago | 470 Views

2 feared dead in church bus, lorry accident

23 hrs ago | 446 Views

Corruption and poor planning blamed for Zimbabwe housing woes

23 hrs ago | 140 Views

Newborn found abandoned near Khami Prison

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

Heavily armed crew grabs 200 bags of ore

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu–PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

25 Jul 2025 at 16:34hrs | 1190 Views

If Regimond Tagwirei became President, he will not steal much!

25 Jul 2025 at 16:07hrs | 404 Views

Kembo Mohadi betrayed Matabeleland: Mthwakazi MRP is spot on!

25 Jul 2025 at 16:05hrs | 455 Views

Harare businessman pens emotional song after horrific accident

25 Jul 2025 at 14:59hrs | 500 Views

DJ Ollah 07 has divided opinion

25 Jul 2025 at 14:24hrs | 183 Views

Police dismiss reports of another Seke road accident

25 Jul 2025 at 14:14hrs | 139 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for R160,000 housing scam

25 Jul 2025 at 14:12hrs | 276 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

25 Jul 2025 at 14:11hrs | 68 Views

Mines and RBZ in crunch talks over forex retention

25 Jul 2025 at 14:11hrs | 34 Views

ZB faces shareholder revolt

25 Jul 2025 at 14:09hrs | 234 Views

Renewed scrutiny for Victoria Falls

25 Jul 2025 at 14:07hrs | 183 Views

Mutinhiri appointed VP viral message dismissed

25 Jul 2025 at 14:05hrs | 661 Views

Simba Bhora Chairman elected new PSL boss

25 Jul 2025 at 14:04hrs | 123 Views

Top lawyer in court over US$85,000 property scam

25 Jul 2025 at 14:03hrs | 270 Views