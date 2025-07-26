Latest News Editor's Choice


Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

by Gideon Madzikatidze
2 hrs ago
HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Paul Tempter Tungwarara was forced to apologise to religious grouping under the Vapostori nemaZion for Economic Development (VED) yesterday for neglecting it while pursuing Wicknell Chivayo and National Multi Faith Economic Development (NAMFED) leadership whose support base constitute unregistered voters merely targeting to backbite others and extort money from prominent business people and politicians, declaring that their arrest is imminent.

Tungwarara further claims that both Chivhayo and NAMFED leadership merely depend on corruption and backbiting others whilst pretending to President Mnangagwa that they command huge following and support from apostolic church groupings.

"We have heard your concerns about those corrupt characters who block you from engaging with the President and further lie that they command large following. Today I have noticed the reality on the ground and let me promise you that soon, they will be rotting in jail because of their love for corruption," Tungwarara claimed.

"When I saw some photos shared on social media during the morning service and march I told the President that these guys have people and let me go physically to witness the gathering. Those who are lying to that they command large following is just social media hype. We are sorry for neglecting church leaders like you who command such numbers," Tungwarara added.

"Their organisation is just a caucus of disgruntled characters whose target is to solicit attention from President lying that they have numbers whilst in reality they don't have. Recently Minister Lovemore Matuke had to call President and disclose to him that those guys were just liars focusing on name-dropping you and advise him to withdraw his intentions to officiate their event (NAMFED dialogue which was held at Zanu-pf headquarters)," Tungwarara further disclosed.

Meanwhile Madzibaba Moses Gwanzura from Johane Masowe publicly denounced Wicknell Chivayo and Obey Mapuranga who is the leader of NAMFED, describing them as best definitions of dismal failure.

"Wicknell haana vanhu and mari dzavanodada nadzo vakazodziita zvino zvino. Havavhoti futi isusu tisu tine vanhu vanovhota (Wicknell Chivayo doesn't vote and this money they are bragging about will soon vanish)," Gwanzura said.

"Tinotomadawo maTender aari kupiwa iwawo achingozviti iye ega ndiye mwana waBaba Mnangagwa udzayi vanhu chokwadi kuti hamunamati imimi kungopfeka magemenzi echipostori asi makasviba (We are also eager to be awarded tenders which he is getting and boasting that he is the only one who has monopoly over President Mnangagwa's attention and audience, he should tell people the truth that he is a heathen masquerading as true christian while donning in white garments)," Gwanzura said.

"Vose vana Obey Mapuranga nevamwe vavainavo vamuri kupa mari vaya havana vanhu avo, vakapanduka uye havavhoti endayi munoudza President Mnangagwa izvozvo (All those purported leaders from that organisation (NAMFED) you are giving money do not have following or genuine voters, they are actually disobedient and harbour disloyalty intentions to both the President and party)," he added.

Despite some church leaders attending a NAMFED dialogue at Zanu-pf headquarters recently while waiting for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to officiate their event after burial of late Sydney Gata (who was declared a national hero) from the national shrine, Mnangagwa snubbed the event and rather made a surprise appearance at the New Parliament in Mt Hampden where he attended Parliamentary business whilst some Bishops (including Zion Christian Church leader, Bishop Mutendi) were roaming around at the venue.

It has further been evidenced by the ongoing fighting for recognition amongst church organisations (by President Emmerson Mnangagwa) which left the party worrying about its seemingly fragmented support base.

Source - Byo24News

