'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tempers are flaring within a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) as reports emerge of a planned vote of no confidence against the association's leader, Andreas Ethan Mathibela. The move comes amid accusations that Mathibela has betrayed the association's core values and is benefiting from suspected patronage by the ruling Zanu-PF party.Sources within the association allege that Mathibela recently acquired a fleet of vehicles, including Toyota GD6s and Acquas, reportedly linked to a Zanu-PF benefactor. Some of the vehicles are said to be operating through a taxi company in Bulawayo, with the fleet allegedly collected from a local dealership in Harare. This sudden accumulation of wealth has sparked outrage and suspicion among members, who fear Mathibela may have been "bought" to abandon his previously critical stance against the ruling party.In response to the allegations, Mathibela released an audio recording sent to executive members defending his financial standing. He claimed that the wealth came from a US$16 million five-year contract with Bulawayo City Council for road, sewer, and water reticulation works, conducted through his construction company, Murena Private Limited."I have individuals coming to our association, and there is fierce conversation to tarnish my image, but most dangerously, in an effort to remove me from the position of chairmanship," Mathibela said. "Whilst I am the chair of this association, it doesn't mean I am not working. I have a contract in Bulawayo to repair roads, sewer, and water reticulation. It has nothing to do with the association. I am doing it to make a profit."He added that his business dealings were personal and unrelated to the association's affairs. "I have not asked any other member how they are making a living. We meet over issues of our welfare, but on a daily basis, what we do or how much we make has nothing to do with the association... If you want to pass a vote of no confidence, go ahead, that is the least of my worries, but what will you benefit?"Mathibela confirmed the audio's authenticity to The Standard, saying it was intended to "allay fears among his comrades" that he had been bought off to silence criticism. He maintained that while leading the war veterans' association, he also had a private life and business responsibilities.Asked about the alleged contract with Bulawayo City Council, Mayor David Coltart said he was unaware of any such agreement and referred queries to council spokesperson Mrs. Mpofu, who had not responded at the time of publication.Despite mounting internal dissent, Mathibela said he was prepared to fight to retain his leadership position. "I have already indicated we are going to meet with the executive. And I will read the riot act. I will simply have to step my foot. I am the leader of that association. And we have one clarity within my leadership."Mathibela had become a thorn in the side of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF faction earlier this year when he called for the 83-year-old leader's resignation, accusing him of failing to stop corruption and misgovernance. Another war veteran, Blessed Geza, who voiced similar demands, is currently in hiding after police announced intentions to arrest him.The unfolding crisis within the ZNLWVA highlights deep divisions among liberation war veterans and raises questions about the influence of political patronage within veteran structures historically seen as independent voices of accountability.