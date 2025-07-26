Latest News Editor's Choice


Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
A new lawsuit filed at the High Court has revealed that severe pollution of Lake Chivero is killing wild animals and devastating tourist attractions dependent on Harare's main water source. The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) had previously confirmed that cyanobacteria poisoning was responsible for the deaths of several animals, including four rhinos, three zebras, multiple wildebeest, four fish eagles, and countless fish within days in December last year.

Following these alarming deaths, Zimparks closed off public access to the lake for safety reasons. Now, Kuimba Shiri - one of Zimbabwe's iconic bird sanctuaries located near the lake - has taken legal action against Harare City Council, blaming the local authority for the pollution that has severely impacted its operations and led to financial losses.

Founded by Gary Stafford in 1994, Kuimba Shiri is renowned for hosting over 400 species of indigenous birds, including some featured in BBC documentaries narrated by the famed natural historian David Attenborough. In a landmark court application, Stafford claims losses amounting to US$86,240 and seeks compensation from the council, which he accuses of allowing raw sewage discharge that contaminates the lake.

Stafford, acting jointly with the Zimbabwe Wildlife Africa Trust, is urging the courts to order Harare City Council to halt the discharge of pollutants, toxins, radioactive waste, and other harmful substances into Lake Chivero and the Manyame catchment area. The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), cited as the third respondent, is also called upon to conduct a thorough investigation into the environmental damage and to provide public reports every three weeks.

Lake Chivero's pollution problem, stemming from untreated sewage, industrial waste, and illegal sewer connections, has been ongoing for decades. Stafford's affidavit highlights the council's admission of responsibility, including letters from Harare's mayor Jacob Mafume and the acting town clerk acknowledging the crumbling infrastructure and the serious threat to public health and the environment.

Stafford condemns the council's "gross negligence" and insists that the issue requires transparency, accountability, and public stakeholder involvement. "Gone are the days when this can be left to bureaucratic closed-door meetings, blame games and grandstanding at the expense of private business, tourism, wildlife, and public health," he stated.

In response, Harare City Council does not deny the pollution but argues that addressing the problem is complicated by historical infrastructure failures dating back to the 1960s and requires cooperation among multiple stakeholders. Zinwa and Zimparks have yet to submit formal responses.

Environmental law expert Advocate Taona Sibanda commended the lawsuit as a critical step toward accountability. "It is high time that relevant institutions take environmental protection seriously," Sibanda said, adding that a lack of transparency and accountability hinders sustainable development efforts.

As the lawsuit unfolds, all eyes remain on Harare City Council and Zinwa to demonstrate decisive action to save Lake Chivero - a vital ecological and economic resource for Zimbabwe.

Source - The Standard

