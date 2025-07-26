Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Civil servants engaged in the 2023 mobile registration exercise are expressing mounting frustration over unpaid allowances owed by the Civil Registry Department. Despite completing the program two years ago, many workers who used personal funds to support the exercise have yet to receive full payment.

Section 24 a (1) of the Public Service Act mandates subsistence allowances to cover meals and accommodation costs when staff are away from home for extended periods. However, the failure to clear these outstanding payments is being viewed by affected civil servants as a breach of contract.

Activist Linda Masarira, writing on behalf of the disgruntled workers in a letter addressed to the Registrar General, condemned the department for its silence and unfair treatment. She highlighted concerns over discrepancies in partial payments made in May 2025, which amounted to just 31 percent of the outstanding allowances and were unevenly distributed across provinces.

"What is more concerning is that it has been two years since we completed the mobile registration programme and we are still pleading for the full settlement of our allowances from your reputable office," Masarira stated. "Reliable information at our disposal is that there were serious discrepancies in terms of payments across all provinces. No communication has been formally made by the department in terms of the issue."

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance as well as the Public Service Commission. Attempts to reach Registrar General Henry Machiri for comment were unsuccessful.

Last year, civil servants had threatened legal action against the government over the outstanding payments, which prompted the Treasury to release partial funds. However, a balance of approximately US$3.7 million remains unpaid.

In a related development, contract workers who participated in the 2024 economic census under the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) have also raised grievances over unpaid wages. These former workers claim they received only half of their agreed compensation, pegged at ZiG$5,800, and have heard nothing regarding the remaining balance for over six months.

In a petition submitted to ZimStat, the workers detailed the financial hardship caused by the delayed payments. "We incurred significant personal expenditures, many of us borrowing from lenders with the expectation of repayment once allowances were disbursed," the petition read. "Due to non-payment, we are now saddled with mounting debts, accrued interest, and deteriorating financial well-being."

Both sets of workers are demanding urgent government intervention to resolve these payment delays, stressing that the continued silence and failure to meet obligations are not only unfair but jeopardise their livelihoods.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

48 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

16 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

19 hrs ago | 297 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

21 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

21 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

22 hrs ago | 809 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

22 hrs ago | 229 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

22 hrs ago | 516 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

22 hrs ago | 359 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

22 hrs ago | 166 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

26 Jul 2025 at 11:35hrs | 1464 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

26 Jul 2025 at 11:30hrs | 233 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:29hrs | 396 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

26 Jul 2025 at 11:28hrs | 117 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

26 Jul 2025 at 11:27hrs | 170 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

26 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 408 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 139 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 74 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

26 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 218 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

26 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 212 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

26 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 63 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

26 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 156 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 86 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 59 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 51 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

26 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 868 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

25 Jul 2025 at 20:15hrs | 1025 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

25 Jul 2025 at 18:37hrs | 1615 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

25 Jul 2025 at 18:02hrs | 1134 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

25 Jul 2025 at 18:01hrs | 679 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

25 Jul 2025 at 17:58hrs | 513 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

25 Jul 2025 at 17:56hrs | 498 Views