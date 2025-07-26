Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has summoned the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) to explain the circumstances surrounding the forcible removal and subsequent torture of three activists at Robert Mugabe International Airport last year.

In July 2024, activists Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi were removed from a Fast Jet flight on the tarmac at Robert Mugabe International Airport while en route to Victoria Falls for a conference. The trio alleges that they were held incommunicado and subjected to severe beatings and torture for several hours by suspected state agents before being taken to a police station. The authorities reportedly accused them of protesting outside a court a month earlier against the arrests of opposition supporters linked to Jameson Timba, a prominent opposition figure.

The ZHRC confirmed last week that it had initiated its own investigations into the case, focusing on allegations of enforced disappearance, torture, and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment inflicted on the activists. As part of these inquiries, the commission has formally summoned the Airports Company of Zimbabwe for explanations regarding their role in the incident.

"The ZHRC recently summoned the Airports Company of Zimbabwe as part of ongoing inquiries into serious human rights violations," the commission said in a statement. "This follows allegations of the forcible removal of Namatai Kwekweza and others from a Fast Jet flight destined for Victoria Falls at Robert Mugabe International Airport. We are committed to ensuring accountability and protecting human rights for all!"

Reports at the time also revealed that Kwekweza was unable to replace her national identification document due to her inclusion on the government's so-called "Stop List." This list effectively bars individuals from accessing certain rights, privileges, or services and restricts others from engaging with them in business or other dealings.

The incident attracted international condemnation, with United Nations human rights experts denouncing the enforced disappearance, incommunicado detention, and torture of the activists. The UN experts said the actions violated international human rights law and undermined Zimbabwe's constitutional safeguards.

"The enforced disappearance, incommunicado detention and torture, followed by the arbitrary detention of these human rights defenders is inexcusable, and not only violates international human rights law, but also makes a mockery of the safeguards contained in Zimbabwe's own Constitution," the UN experts stated at the time.

The arrests came amid a broader crackdown on opposition supporters and activists accused of planning protests to disrupt the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit held in Harare in August 2024. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International warned that the government's heavy-handed response cast a shadow over Sadc's commitment to human rights during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure as chair of the regional bloc.

President Mnangagwa assumed the rotating chairmanship of Sadc at that summit, placing Zimbabwe in the spotlight as the regional body faced scrutiny over its human rights record under his leadership.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Arrest, #Plane, #Rights

Comments


Must Read

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

50 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

59 mins ago | 8 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

21 hrs ago | 229 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

21 hrs ago | 187 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

26 Jul 2025 at 11:35hrs | 1450 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

26 Jul 2025 at 11:30hrs | 229 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:29hrs | 394 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

26 Jul 2025 at 11:28hrs | 117 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

26 Jul 2025 at 11:27hrs | 167 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

26 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 403 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 134 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 74 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

26 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 212 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

26 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 211 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

26 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 62 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

26 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 156 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 86 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 58 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 50 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

26 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 857 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

25 Jul 2025 at 20:15hrs | 1025 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

25 Jul 2025 at 18:37hrs | 1612 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

25 Jul 2025 at 18:02hrs | 1134 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

25 Jul 2025 at 18:01hrs | 678 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

25 Jul 2025 at 17:58hrs | 512 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

25 Jul 2025 at 17:56hrs | 497 Views