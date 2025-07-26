Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government is preparing to launch a far-reaching Urban State Land Management Policy aimed at stamping out rampant land corruption, controlling illegal settlements, and ensuring orderly, sustainable urban development as cities rapidly expand across Zimbabwe.Spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the draft policy signals a decisive shift in the country's approach to urban land governance. It comes in response to growing public outrage over the activities of land barons, weak regulatory enforcement, and the unchecked growth of informal settlements that lack basic infrastructure such as roads, water, and sewerage systems.The new framework builds on findings from the Justice Uchena Commission on the Sale of Urban State Land, which exposed deep-seated flaws in how urban land is allocated and managed. The commission found that much of the land had been illegally parcelled out by politically connected individuals, often without proper engineering plans or environmental assessments. This has led to unregulated sprawl, land speculation, and the erosion of public confidence in municipal authorities.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera, described the policy as a product of collective effort and a cornerstone for Zimbabwe's development ambitions under Vision 2030. He said the policy is a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together a broad range of stakeholders to shape a more effective and sustainable urban land management framework.The policy's primary objectives include improving public health and safety through properly planned settlements, eliminating fraudulent land deals, and strengthening institutional coordination to ensure land is allocated fairly and cities grow in an orderly fashion. It will also see the establishment of dedicated urban state land management offices at provincial and district levels to drive implementation and ensure compliance with national urban planning standards.To support its implementation, the policy outlines a clear strategy for government coordination and enforcement, including the creation of inter-ministerial task forces and technical committees. It also includes a fair and transparent compensation framework for residents affected by development-induced displacement, as well as provisions to bring in private sector investment for critical infrastructure development.The urgency of the policy is underscored by recent revelations from Harare City Council, which estimates that more than 100,000 houses in and around the capital have been constructed irregularly. In testimony before the Justice Maphios Cheda Commission of Inquiry into the governance of Harare, the council's principal housing officer, Mr Edgar Dzehonye, said councillors have become central players in the proliferation of illegal settlements. He alleged that land barons now operate with the protection of certain councillors, who serve as conduits for shielding them from legal consequences and evictions.The Government believes that if fully implemented, the new policy will finally put an end to years of chaotic urban expansion and restore the integrity of the country's urban planning systems. It is also expected to usher in a new era of transparent governance in local authorities, promote investment in urban infrastructure, and reinforce the broader national vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.