Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Pastor Bothwell Phiri, founder and leader of the River of Life International Church in Bulawayo, has once again found himself in legal trouble-this time facing fraud charges in connection with the alleged illegal sale of family properties worth US$40,000.The 57-year-old clergyman, who earlier this year made headlines after reportedly shooting his son in a case of mistaken identity, was arrested alongside his brother-in-law, Peter Brian Juma, on July 14. The two are accused of conspiring to sell two family-owned houses without the consent of the rightful beneficiaries.Phiri and Juma appeared in court in Harare last week before magistrate Ruth Moyo, who granted them US$100 bail each. As part of their bail conditions, the pair were ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to report to their respective police stations every Friday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 13.According to court documents, the complainant in the case is Mr. Gerald Juma, who is the biological brother of Peter Juma and brother-in-law to Pastor Phiri. Gerald and Peter are both sons of the late Enock Wilbert Juma, who died in September 2005, leaving behind various properties, including a house at 8 Gooding Road in Paddonhurst, Bulawayo, and another at 114 Sturgess Road in Cranborne, Harare.The family had not yet agreed on how to distribute the properties among all the beneficiaries. Gerald had been entrusted with the title deeds for the Bulawayo house, while Peter held the documents for the Harare property. However, when Gerald became ill in 2011 and left for South Africa for medical treatment, he handed over the Bulawayo deeds to Peter for safekeeping.It is alleged that Phiri and Peter took advantage of this trust and illegally sold both properties for personal gain. Gerald reportedly discovered the transactions years later and filed a police report at Harare Central Police Station on June 13, 2025. The matter was referred to the CID Commercial Crimes Division on June 23.This fresh court case further tarnishes the public image of Pastor Phiri, who has long been regarded as a prominent figure in Bulawayo's religious circles. His ministry came under intense scrutiny in March this year after a shooting incident at his Kumalo home in which his son was injured under disputed circumstances.The ongoing legal woes are casting a long shadow over Pastor Phiri's spiritual leadership, reigniting debates around ethics, accountability, and the personal conduct of influential religious leaders in Zimbabwe.