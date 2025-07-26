Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Pastor Bothwell Phiri, founder and leader of the River of Life International Church in Bulawayo, has once again found himself in legal trouble-this time facing fraud charges in connection with the alleged illegal sale of family properties worth US$40,000.

The 57-year-old clergyman, who earlier this year made headlines after reportedly shooting his son in a case of mistaken identity, was arrested alongside his brother-in-law, Peter Brian Juma, on July 14. The two are accused of conspiring to sell two family-owned houses without the consent of the rightful beneficiaries.

Phiri and Juma appeared in court in Harare last week before magistrate Ruth Moyo, who granted them US$100 bail each. As part of their bail conditions, the pair were ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to report to their respective police stations every Friday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 13.

According to court documents, the complainant in the case is Mr. Gerald Juma, who is the biological brother of Peter Juma and brother-in-law to Pastor Phiri. Gerald and Peter are both sons of the late Enock Wilbert Juma, who died in September 2005, leaving behind various properties, including a house at 8 Gooding Road in Paddonhurst, Bulawayo, and another at 114 Sturgess Road in Cranborne, Harare.

The family had not yet agreed on how to distribute the properties among all the beneficiaries. Gerald had been entrusted with the title deeds for the Bulawayo house, while Peter held the documents for the Harare property. However, when Gerald became ill in 2011 and left for South Africa for medical treatment, he handed over the Bulawayo deeds to Peter for safekeeping.

It is alleged that Phiri and Peter took advantage of this trust and illegally sold both properties for personal gain. Gerald reportedly discovered the transactions years later and filed a police report at Harare Central Police Station on June 13, 2025. The matter was referred to the CID Commercial Crimes Division on June 23.

This fresh court case further tarnishes the public image of Pastor Phiri, who has long been regarded as a prominent figure in Bulawayo's religious circles. His ministry came under intense scrutiny in March this year after a shooting incident at his Kumalo home in which his son was injured under disputed circumstances.

The ongoing legal woes are casting a long shadow over Pastor Phiri's spiritual leadership, reigniting debates around ethics, accountability, and the personal conduct of influential religious leaders in Zimbabwe.

Source - Sunday News
More on: #Pastor, #Fraud, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

48 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

59 mins ago | 8 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

21 hrs ago | 229 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

21 hrs ago | 187 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

26 Jul 2025 at 11:35hrs | 1450 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

26 Jul 2025 at 11:30hrs | 229 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:29hrs | 394 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

26 Jul 2025 at 11:28hrs | 117 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

26 Jul 2025 at 11:27hrs | 167 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

26 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 403 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 134 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 74 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

26 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 212 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

26 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 211 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

26 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 62 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

26 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 156 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 86 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 58 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 50 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

26 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 857 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

25 Jul 2025 at 20:15hrs | 1025 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

25 Jul 2025 at 18:37hrs | 1612 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

25 Jul 2025 at 18:02hrs | 1134 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

25 Jul 2025 at 18:01hrs | 678 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

25 Jul 2025 at 17:58hrs | 512 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

25 Jul 2025 at 17:56hrs | 497 Views