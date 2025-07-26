Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

News / National

by Staff reporter

Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos have reached a six-month agreement with Kelvin Kaindu, tasking the seasoned coach with the urgent mission of saving the club from relegation.A source close to the negotiations confirmed the deal, revealing that Kaindu, who recently parted ways with Highlanders, will not be on the bench for Sunday afternoon's high-stakes clash against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium but is expected to be in the stands to assess his new team."It's a done deal. The coach is now waiting for his work permit. He won't be on the bench for the Chicken Inn match. His contract runs until December. The mandate is simple - save them from relegation," the source told reporters.The former Bosso gaffer brings vast experience and a deep understanding of the Zimbabwean football landscape. However, his task is far from simple, as Dynamos - one of Zimbabwe's most decorated clubs - find themselves in unfamiliar territory near the bottom of the log.The club's leadership moved swiftly to secure Kaindu's services after suspending head coach Saul Chaminuka earlier this week without pay, pending a disciplinary hearing. The reasons behind Chaminuka's suspension remain undisclosed, but sources suggest internal disagreements and poor results may have played a role.Kaindu will inherit a squad lacking in confidence and consistency, with fans increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction. With the season approaching its final third, the pressure is on to secure critical points and stabilise the dressing room.Dynamos, who were tipped at the start of the season to challenge for honours, now face the grim reality of a relegation scrap unless fortunes change dramatically. The coming weeks will be crucial, and all eyes will be on Kaindu to see if he can engineer the turnaround that the Harare giants so desperately need.