Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa today joined fellow heads of revolutionary parties at the Liberation Movements Summit, which enters its decisive final phase amid growing concerns over the future and relevance of the region's liberation movements.

Held under the theme "Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa," the three-day summit in Johannesburg has drawn senior leaders from six Southern African liberation movements: the ANC (South Africa), ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe), MPLA (Angola), SWAPO (Namibia), FRELIMO (Mozambique), and CCM (Tanzania).

This year's edition marks a significant shift from previous meetings, with party leaders themselves - rather than just secretary-generals - taking part, signalling the seriousness of the strategic deliberations.

President Mnangagwa, who arrived in South Africa on Saturday, was received at Waterkloof Air Force Base by ANC National Executive Council member Bejani Chauke, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi, and ZANU-PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, among other senior officials.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), Mr George Charamba, described the gathering as a critical reflection point for liberation movements operating in a rapidly changing global and regional environment.

"We are in an environment which is completely and radically changed," Charamba said. "Geo-politically, there are major power shifts. Within our region, we've seen the growth of negative forces that seek to undermine, if not overthrow, liberation movements."

He cited examples of destabilising influence, such as the recently disbanded Brenthurst Foundation, accusing it of working covertly to weaken liberation governments across the region.

Charamba said President Mnangagwa's participation underscored the urgency of forging united strategies to safeguard the political and socio-economic legacies of the liberation era.

"This is why the President is going down south - to confer, share notes with his counterparts, and strategise against changing times," Charamba added.

ZANU-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, who has been leading pre-summit deliberations since Friday, said the summit comes at a critical juncture, with political developments across the region requiring coordinated responses from liberation parties.

"There have been attempts to destabilise some of the countries in our region during and after elections," said Dr Mpofu. "This summit is about protecting our shared gains, countering forces that seek to divide us, and reinforcing unity."

He noted that the participation of most Heads of State highlighted the importance attached to addressing the growing threats to regional cohesion and stability.

The summit has also seen participation from parties beyond the traditional liberation movement bloc, as well as institutions like The Museum of African Liberation, which are contributing historical and ideological context to the discussions.

In a symbolic moment during the official opening dinner on Friday, former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano was honoured with a portrait for his role in Africa's liberation and post-independence leadership. His keynote address, delivered under the sub-theme "Wisdom of the Ages", reminded delegates of the deep sacrifices that shaped the continent's path to freedom.

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula also addressed the gathering, calling for renewed unity, ideological clarity, and collective action among liberation movements.

As the summit concludes, leaders are expected to issue a joint communique reaffirming their commitment to regional solidarity, political stability, and socio-economic integration, while mapping out concrete strategies to address modern-day challenges threatening the movements' survival and credibility.

For ZANU-PF and its counterparts, the summit is more than a political ritual - it is a high-stakes effort to reposition themselves in a world where liberation credentials alone no longer guarantee political longevity.

Source - Sunday Mail
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Summit

Comments


Must Read

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

48 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

59 mins ago | 8 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

21 hrs ago | 229 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

21 hrs ago | 187 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

26 Jul 2025 at 11:35hrs | 1450 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

26 Jul 2025 at 11:30hrs | 229 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:29hrs | 394 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

26 Jul 2025 at 11:28hrs | 117 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

26 Jul 2025 at 11:27hrs | 167 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

26 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 403 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 134 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 74 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

26 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 212 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

26 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 211 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

26 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 62 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

26 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 156 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 86 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 58 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 50 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

26 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 857 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

25 Jul 2025 at 20:15hrs | 1025 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

25 Jul 2025 at 18:37hrs | 1612 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

25 Jul 2025 at 18:02hrs | 1134 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

25 Jul 2025 at 18:01hrs | 678 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

25 Jul 2025 at 17:58hrs | 512 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

25 Jul 2025 at 17:56hrs | 497 Views