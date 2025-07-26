Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today joined fellow heads of revolutionary parties at the Liberation Movements Summit, which enters its decisive final phase amid growing concerns over the future and relevance of the region's liberation movements.Held under the theme "Defending the Liberation Gains, Advancing Integrated Socio-Economic Development, Strengthening Solidarity for a Better Africa," the three-day summit in Johannesburg has drawn senior leaders from six Southern African liberation movements: the ANC (South Africa), ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe), MPLA (Angola), SWAPO (Namibia), FRELIMO (Mozambique), and CCM (Tanzania).This year's edition marks a significant shift from previous meetings, with party leaders themselves - rather than just secretary-generals - taking part, signalling the seriousness of the strategic deliberations.President Mnangagwa, who arrived in South Africa on Saturday, was received at Waterkloof Air Force Base by ANC National Executive Council member Bejani Chauke, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi, and ZANU-PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, among other senior officials.Speaking ahead of the summit, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), Mr George Charamba, described the gathering as a critical reflection point for liberation movements operating in a rapidly changing global and regional environment."We are in an environment which is completely and radically changed," Charamba said. "Geo-politically, there are major power shifts. Within our region, we've seen the growth of negative forces that seek to undermine, if not overthrow, liberation movements."He cited examples of destabilising influence, such as the recently disbanded Brenthurst Foundation, accusing it of working covertly to weaken liberation governments across the region.Charamba said President Mnangagwa's participation underscored the urgency of forging united strategies to safeguard the political and socio-economic legacies of the liberation era."This is why the President is going down south - to confer, share notes with his counterparts, and strategise against changing times," Charamba added.ZANU-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, who has been leading pre-summit deliberations since Friday, said the summit comes at a critical juncture, with political developments across the region requiring coordinated responses from liberation parties."There have been attempts to destabilise some of the countries in our region during and after elections," said Dr Mpofu. "This summit is about protecting our shared gains, countering forces that seek to divide us, and reinforcing unity."He noted that the participation of most Heads of State highlighted the importance attached to addressing the growing threats to regional cohesion and stability.The summit has also seen participation from parties beyond the traditional liberation movement bloc, as well as institutions like The Museum of African Liberation, which are contributing historical and ideological context to the discussions.In a symbolic moment during the official opening dinner on Friday, former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano was honoured with a portrait for his role in Africa's liberation and post-independence leadership. His keynote address, delivered under the sub-theme "Wisdom of the Ages", reminded delegates of the deep sacrifices that shaped the continent's path to freedom.ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula also addressed the gathering, calling for renewed unity, ideological clarity, and collective action among liberation movements.As the summit concludes, leaders are expected to issue a joint communique reaffirming their commitment to regional solidarity, political stability, and socio-economic integration, while mapping out concrete strategies to address modern-day challenges threatening the movements' survival and credibility.For ZANU-PF and its counterparts, the summit is more than a political ritual - it is a high-stakes effort to reposition themselves in a world where liberation credentials alone no longer guarantee political longevity.