Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A bitter feud has erupted within the Zvimba East Veterans Investment Company (Zevic), pitting two rival factions of liberation war veterans against each other in a chaotic battle over control of prime land earmarked for residential development in Nyabira. The fallout is threatening to derail a major housing project and has left hundreds of desperate home seekers stranded and in financial limbo.

Zevic, a veterans-owned company engaged in agriculture and property development, is currently embroiled in internal turmoil after both factions claimed ownership of the land, producing separate offer letters allegedly issued by the Ministry of Local Government. However, investigations have revealed that one of the factions obtained its letter through alleged backdoor dealings, misrepresenting facts to authorities.

Despite a standing court order barring the disputed group from conducting any business under Zevic, the faction has reportedly continued operations with the backing of a senior police officer in Nyabira - raising concerns over political protection and abuse of power.

The rogue faction, reportedly led by Michael Changadzo, Douglas Mandaza, Clifford Rutsate, and Jowel Samuel Muzhamba, is already facing a pending court case involving serious allegations of embezzlement of company funds and forgery of banking documents. Yet, they continue to interfere with official operations, most recently storming a Zevic stakeholders' meeting in Nyabira.

"This level of lawlessness is shocking," said a Zevic board member. "We are operating under a valid court order, yet these individuals continue to defy it, backed by some elements in the police force. Meanwhile, innocent home seekers are suffering."

The power struggle has resulted in double allocations of residential stands, causing panic among buyers who now fear they may lose their investments.

"I paid for my stand in full, only to discover that it has been sold to someone else," said one frustrated buyer. "Now I don't even know who to talk to, and the police are not helping."

The escalating conflict has brought the once-promising Zevic housing project to a standstill. The development, which was expected to deliver over 5,000 housing units across Porta Nharire, Lumanda, and Penrose Chitangazuva in Zvimba District, is now mired in confusion and legal wrangling.

Stakeholders have urgently called on the Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of War Veterans, and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to intervene before the situation spirals out of control.

"The infighting and impunity we are witnessing are destroying what could have been a transformative project for the community," said another concerned stakeholder.

Efforts to get official comment from the Ministry of Local Government and the police were unsuccessful at the time of going to print. Zevic CEO, Retired Major Joe Chimonyo, and Mashonaland West war veterans chairperson Cornelius Muoni, who also serves as the company's patron, could not be reached for comment.

As legal battles drag on and tensions remain high, the fate of the Zevic housing project - and the dreams of hundreds of hopeful homeowners - hangs in the balance.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Land, #Dispute, #Vets

Comments


Must Read

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

48 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

59 mins ago | 8 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

1 hr ago | 13 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

21 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

21 hrs ago | 229 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

21 hrs ago | 187 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 320 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

26 Jul 2025 at 11:35hrs | 1450 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

26 Jul 2025 at 11:30hrs | 229 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:29hrs | 394 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

26 Jul 2025 at 11:28hrs | 117 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

26 Jul 2025 at 11:27hrs | 167 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

26 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 403 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 134 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 74 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

26 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 212 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

26 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 211 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

26 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 62 Views

Zanu PF bigwig up for smuggling

26 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 156 Views

Daggers drawn against Nurses Council of Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 86 Views

Govt swindled out of thousands for Gokwe Uhuru gig?

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 58 Views

Zimbabwe govt reads riot act over corrupt land subdivisions

26 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 50 Views

Thabani Mpofu slams moral decay under Mnangagwa

26 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 857 Views

Zanu-PF SG Obert Mpofu arrives in Johannesburg

25 Jul 2025 at 20:15hrs | 1025 Views

Tagwirei, Mnangagwa golf video sparks outrage

25 Jul 2025 at 18:37hrs | 1612 Views

Chivayo gifts street evangelist 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$50,000

25 Jul 2025 at 18:02hrs | 1134 Views

RBZ reveals strategy towards shift to mono-currency

25 Jul 2025 at 18:01hrs | 678 Views

High Court halts trial of King Munhumutapa

25 Jul 2025 at 17:58hrs | 512 Views

Former beerhall converted into illegal settlement

25 Jul 2025 at 17:56hrs | 497 Views