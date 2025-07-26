Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

News / National

by Staff reporter

A bitter feud has erupted within the Zvimba East Veterans Investment Company (Zevic), pitting two rival factions of liberation war veterans against each other in a chaotic battle over control of prime land earmarked for residential development in Nyabira. The fallout is threatening to derail a major housing project and has left hundreds of desperate home seekers stranded and in financial limbo.Zevic, a veterans-owned company engaged in agriculture and property development, is currently embroiled in internal turmoil after both factions claimed ownership of the land, producing separate offer letters allegedly issued by the Ministry of Local Government. However, investigations have revealed that one of the factions obtained its letter through alleged backdoor dealings, misrepresenting facts to authorities.Despite a standing court order barring the disputed group from conducting any business under Zevic, the faction has reportedly continued operations with the backing of a senior police officer in Nyabira - raising concerns over political protection and abuse of power.The rogue faction, reportedly led by Michael Changadzo, Douglas Mandaza, Clifford Rutsate, and Jowel Samuel Muzhamba, is already facing a pending court case involving serious allegations of embezzlement of company funds and forgery of banking documents. Yet, they continue to interfere with official operations, most recently storming a Zevic stakeholders' meeting in Nyabira."This level of lawlessness is shocking," said a Zevic board member. "We are operating under a valid court order, yet these individuals continue to defy it, backed by some elements in the police force. Meanwhile, innocent home seekers are suffering."The power struggle has resulted in double allocations of residential stands, causing panic among buyers who now fear they may lose their investments."I paid for my stand in full, only to discover that it has been sold to someone else," said one frustrated buyer. "Now I don't even know who to talk to, and the police are not helping."The escalating conflict has brought the once-promising Zevic housing project to a standstill. The development, which was expected to deliver over 5,000 housing units across Porta Nharire, Lumanda, and Penrose Chitangazuva in Zvimba District, is now mired in confusion and legal wrangling.Stakeholders have urgently called on the Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of War Veterans, and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to intervene before the situation spirals out of control."The infighting and impunity we are witnessing are destroying what could have been a transformative project for the community," said another concerned stakeholder.Efforts to get official comment from the Ministry of Local Government and the police were unsuccessful at the time of going to print. Zevic CEO, Retired Major Joe Chimonyo, and Mashonaland West war veterans chairperson Cornelius Muoni, who also serves as the company's patron, could not be reached for comment.As legal battles drag on and tensions remain high, the fate of the Zevic housing project - and the dreams of hundreds of hopeful homeowners - hangs in the balance.