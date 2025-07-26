Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

News / National

A 27-year-old teacher employed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has been sentenced for assaulting a 15-year-old Grade 7 pupil at a primary school in Gwai.Shyleen Nenduva appeared before the Hwange Magistrates' Court where she was convicted and sentenced to 15 months in prison for the offence. However, six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining nine months were commuted to 315 hours of community service.The court heard that the incident occurred on July 9, 2025, at around 10am, when the pupil was reportedly misbehaving outside the classroom. Nenduva summoned the boy and attempted to reprimand him. A verbal confrontation ensued, escalating into a physical altercation.Prosecutors said Nenduva struck the learner multiple times with a wooden stick before punching him and knocking him to the ground. During the scuffle, the child's right elbow became swollen after hitting a desk and landing on a hard surface.The boy reported the matter to his parents, who then filed a police report, resulting in Nenduva's arrest and prosecution.The court condemned the use of excessive force against minors, emphasising the legal prohibition of corporal punishment in schools and the duty of educators to uphold the welfare and safety of pupils under their care.The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has not yet issued a statement regarding the disciplinary action to be taken against Nenduva following the court ruling.