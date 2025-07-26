Latest News Editor's Choice


Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

by Staff reporter
A men's conference aimed at raising awareness on prostate cancer and wellness was abruptly shut down by an anti-riot police unit in Kadoma on Saturday, in a move that has triggered strong condemnation from organisers and rights advocates.

The event, themed "Men Rising: Leading with Purpose, Living with Responsibility," was being held at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rimuka suburb and had drawn over 400 attendees. It featured a medical doctor and a reverend as keynote speakers and was focused on health education, particularly men's health issues often overlooked in public discourse.

Despite receiving prior clearance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), organisers were stunned when anti-riot police stormed the venue nearly two hours into the proceedings and ordered participants to disperse. The incident forced the immediate suspension of the gathering.

Kadoma Central Member of Parliament Gift Mambipiri, the event convener and host, confirmed the development and expressed outrage at what he described as a calculated move by authorities to suppress civic engagement.

"The meeting started off very well with over 400 men in attendance. I think it shocked the system, which then had to send the police to close the meeting that they had cleared and approved almost two hours into the meeting," said Mambipiri, who represents the constituency under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

According to Mambipiri, the district police commander (Dispol) later justified the shutdown by citing "health concerns" and the alleged risk of disease spread due to the size of the gathering. However, the MP challenged the explanation as baseless and inconsistent.

"Ironically, the venue was a church which ordinarily hosts over 700 congregants every Sunday without issue," he said.

Mambipiri further accused police of selectively enforcing restrictions, pointing out that a nearby event hosted by telecommunications giant Econet attracted over 1,000 attendees at a venue with no toilets or water, yet faced no interference. He also highlighted a separate Zanu-PF-affiliated gathering at Kadoma Swimming Pool on the same day, which reportedly had similarly poor sanitation facilities.

"This is clear political harassment and a direct attack on the constitutional freedoms of association and assembly," Mambipiri said.

The incident has drawn the ire of civil society groups, who view it as part of a worrying trend of state interference in non-partisan civic events, particularly those organised by opposition figures or in support of public health awareness.

As of Sunday, neither the Zimbabwe Republic Police nor the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a formal statement on the matter.

Observers warn that such actions not only undermine public confidence in law enforcement neutrality but also risk deterring vital grassroots efforts aimed at addressing health and social issues in the country.

"The right to gather peacefully for educational and wellness purposes should never be politicised," said one health rights advocate in response to the shutdown.

The event was part of a broader campaign to promote men's health awareness, particularly concerning non-communicable diseases such as prostate cancer - one of the leading causes of death among men in Zimbabwe.

Despite the disruption, organisers say they remain committed to continuing their awareness efforts and have vowed to pursue legal and advocacy channels to protect the right to civic engagement.

