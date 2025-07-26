Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is falling behind in its efforts to fully immunise every child, with approximately 34,000 children going without basic vaccinations each year, exposing them to life-threatening diseases. This concerning figure is highlighted in the latest World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC) report, released on July 15, 2025.

According to the report, Zimbabwe is among several Southern African countries grappling with "zero-dose" children – those who have not received even the first dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP1) vaccine. Across the region, the number of zero-dose children rose sharply to 948,000 in 2024, underscoring widespread immunisation gaps.

While Zimbabwe recorded a commendable 93% DTP1 coverage rate in 2024, the remaining 7% gap represents tens of thousands of children entirely unprotected against preventable diseases, including measles and polio. Just 84% of children completed the full DTP3 series, while only 90% received the first dose of the measles vaccine - leaving nearly 48,000 children at risk of contracting one of the world's most contagious diseases.

UNICEF Zimbabwe's Health Specialist for Immunization and Public Health Emergencies, Dr. Rudo Chikodzore, identified several key factors behind the immunisation shortfall. These include geographic inaccessibility, vaccine hesitancy, and the mobile nature of many families' livelihoods.

"Hard-to-reach areas such as Binga, Gokwe North, and Mbire face significant obstacles - from poor road infrastructure and flood-prone terrains to long distances to the nearest health facility," Dr. Chikodzore explained. Informal settlements and border communities are particularly affected, as are mobile populations such as artisanal miners and informal traders.

Vaccine hesitancy is also compounding the problem, driven by misinformation, religious objections, and a declining perception of disease risk. Dr. Chikodzore also warned of a troubling rise in resistance to vaccination among affluent urban communities.

Gokwe District Nursing Officer Sister Caritas Mbombe acknowledged the problem of zero-dose children in her district, citing the vast geographical area and limited number of facilities. "We reach more communities through outreach activities, and we hope the number of zero-dose children will decline as we expand these services," she said.

Despite the setbacks, Zimbabwe remains one of the regional leaders in DTP1 coverage, trailing only Botswana (98%) and Malawi (94%). The country's relatively strong performance is credited to political commitment, the prioritisation of immunisation in national health strategies, and long-standing community trust built through the use of village health workers and school-based outreach.

In response to the growing immunisation gap, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has taken a multi-pronged approach. Through its Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), the ministry is supporting 33 high-burden districts with outreach activities and has rolled out the "My Village, My Home" model to help village heads and health workers track children who missed their vaccines.

The government is also investing in infrastructure by procuring tricycles, mobile vans, and solar-powered refrigerators to ensure cold chain capacity in remote areas. Health posts are being constructed closer to underserved communities, and new communication strategies informed by behavioural data are being rolled out.

UNICEF, working closely with MoHCC, WHO, and Gavi, is complementing these efforts by integrating routine vaccinations with other health services such as vitamin A supplementation and deworming during child health days. The UN agency is also supporting zero-dose mapping, microplanning, and deployment of mobile outreach teams.

Social and behaviour change initiatives are central to the response, with community dialogues, religious leader engagement, and caregiver outreach aiming to counter vaccine hesitancy. Healthcare workers are also receiving training in interpersonal communication and data-driven outreach planning.

Dr. Chikodzore highlighted several innovations, including the use of the "My Village, My Home" tracking tool and bundling immunisation with nutrition and sexual health services during outreach days. "This ensures that zero-dose children, who often lack access to all forms of health services, receive a comprehensive package of care," she said.

The country is also applying the Gavi IRMMA framework - Identify, Reach, Monitor, Measure, and Advocate - to improve coordination and accelerate progress.

However, the road ahead remains challenging. Zimbabwe's transition toward middle-income status is expected to reduce external donor support. Immunisation inequity is deepening in urban informal settlements, and persistent health worker shortages threaten to undermine service delivery.

As the global Immunization Agenda 2030 aims to halve the number of zero-dose children from 2019 levels by the end of the decade, Zimbabwe faces a pivotal moment. Health officials, development partners, and communities must now intensify efforts to ensure every child is reached - regardless of geography, socioeconomic status, or mobility.

"Sustained investment and deeper community engagement will be critical," said Dr. Chikodzore. "We must act urgently and collectively to ensure that no child is left behind."

