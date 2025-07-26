Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A destructive fire broke out at the Glen View 8 Furniture Complex on Sunday morning, 27 July 2025, triggering a large-scale emergency response from the City of Harare's fire brigade and volunteers from the Emergency Help Group.

Authorities said an estimated 300,000 litres of water were deployed to battle the inferno, which was eventually brought under control by late morning.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume visited the scene to support the efforts of emergency personnel, with the City later commending the joint operation.

"As has become the norm, the Mayor rushed to the scene to inspire our firefighters and give support," read a statement shared on the City of Harare's official Facebook page at 10:53 AM.

"The fire has since been contained by the City of Harare fire brigade. The City would like to thank the gallant firefighters and the Emergency Help Group which helped mobilise 300,000 litres of water to fight the fire," the statement added.

Earlier, at 10:11 AM, city authorities had confirmed the blaze, describing it as "devastating" and saying it had engulfed the furniture complex.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, city officials pointed out that the Glen View 8 Furniture Complex is known to store large quantities of wood shavings, a highly flammable material that may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

This is not the first fire at the Glen View 8 complex - a hub for furniture manufacturers and informal traders. Past incidents have led to repeated calls from traders and residents for enhanced fire safety measures, including hydrants, extinguishers, and surveillance systems, none of which appear to have been implemented effectively.

While no injuries or fatalities were reported as of Sunday afternoon, the full extent of the damage remains unclear, with traders expected to begin assessments early this week.

There has been no official word yet on compensation, resettlement, or future safety improvements - a silence that is likely to fuel growing frustration among affected vendors.

The Glen View 8 fire has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger disaster preparedness in Harare's informal business centres.

Source - online
More on: #Glen_View, #Harare, #Fire

Comments


Must Read

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man 'burns' daughter over unpaid lobola

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

12 hrs ago | 548 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

12 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

12 hrs ago | 484 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

26 Jul 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1360 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

26 Jul 2025 at 17:54hrs | 317 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

26 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 664 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

26 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 1118 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

26 Jul 2025 at 15:15hrs | 927 Views

Gaming centres emerge hubs of juvenile delinquency

26 Jul 2025 at 15:15hrs | 254 Views

Blood shortage crisis pushes Zimbabweans into debt

26 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 205 Views

Kaindu confirms Dembare talks

26 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 263 Views

Mystery shrouds death of Headman Mapanzure's wife

26 Jul 2025 at 15:13hrs | 568 Views

Harare drug kingpin convicted over 175kg of cannabis

26 Jul 2025 at 15:12hrs | 393 Views

'Better Schools Program Zimbabwe, a huge scam'

26 Jul 2025 at 15:12hrs | 215 Views

Armed robbers hit 3 Sai Mart Shops in Bulawayo

26 Jul 2025 at 15:11hrs | 404 Views

South Africa introduces new immigration stamps at all border posts

26 Jul 2025 at 11:35hrs | 1675 Views

Cecil the Lion's legacy, a decade of debate

26 Jul 2025 at 11:30hrs | 283 Views

Bull fetches US$40,000 at auction in Zimbabwe

26 Jul 2025 at 11:29hrs | 432 Views

Govt increases BEAM disbursements to ease pressure on rural schools

26 Jul 2025 at 11:28hrs | 125 Views

Zanu-PF wins three uncontested seats ahead of by-elections

26 Jul 2025 at 11:27hrs | 185 Views

Horror tales: Street kids' semen harvested

26 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 444 Views

Tapera leaves Manica Diamonds

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 155 Views

Kaindu set for Dynamos job

26 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 76 Views

Murdered taxi driver's family demands death sentence for ex-wife

26 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 243 Views

MCAZ issues urgent warning

26 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 223 Views

Mafume threatens action over Rufaro Stadium neglect

26 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 64 Views