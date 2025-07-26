Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

A destructive fire broke out at the Glen View 8 Furniture Complex on Sunday morning, 27 July 2025, triggering a large-scale emergency response from the City of Harare's fire brigade and volunteers from the Emergency Help Group.Authorities said an estimated 300,000 litres of water were deployed to battle the inferno, which was eventually brought under control by late morning.Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume visited the scene to support the efforts of emergency personnel, with the City later commending the joint operation."As has become the norm, the Mayor rushed to the scene to inspire our firefighters and give support," read a statement shared on the City of Harare's official Facebook page at 10:53 AM."The fire has since been contained by the City of Harare fire brigade. The City would like to thank the gallant firefighters and the Emergency Help Group which helped mobilise 300,000 litres of water to fight the fire," the statement added.Earlier, at 10:11 AM, city authorities had confirmed the blaze, describing it as "devastating" and saying it had engulfed the furniture complex.The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, city officials pointed out that the Glen View 8 Furniture Complex is known to store large quantities of wood shavings, a highly flammable material that may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.This is not the first fire at the Glen View 8 complex - a hub for furniture manufacturers and informal traders. Past incidents have led to repeated calls from traders and residents for enhanced fire safety measures, including hydrants, extinguishers, and surveillance systems, none of which appear to have been implemented effectively.While no injuries or fatalities were reported as of Sunday afternoon, the full extent of the damage remains unclear, with traders expected to begin assessments early this week.There has been no official word yet on compensation, resettlement, or future safety improvements - a silence that is likely to fuel growing frustration among affected vendors.The Glen View 8 fire has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger disaster preparedness in Harare's informal business centres.