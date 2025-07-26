Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano, a revered statesman and close ally of the late Robert Mugabe, has delivered a powerful and introspective critique of liberation movements in Southern Africa, accusing many of straying from their founding missions and failing the people they once vowed to serve.

Speaking at a gala dinner hosted by South Africa's ruling ANC at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre in Kempton Park on Saturday night, Chissano used the occasion to reflect on the region's liberation struggles and post-independence governance.

The event formed part of the closing ceremony of the Liberation Movements Summit, which brought together sitting presidents from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia, as well as senior leaders from other former liberation parties.

Chissano - who served as best man at Robert Mugabe's 1996 wedding to Grace Mugabe - did not hold back as he pointed to systemic failures by liberation parties across the region, accusing them of mismanaging their nations, eroding democratic freedoms, and impoverishing their citizens.

"Liberation movements have made mistakes. They have deviated from their historic missions, distanced themselves from the people, closed democratic space, and justified political repression in the name of stability," Chissano said in a sombre address.

While his tone remained diplomatic, the underlying message was clear: the moral authority earned during the struggle has been squandered by corruption, authoritarianism, and economic decline in many post-liberation governments.

Chissano was honoured with a portrait in recognition of his contribution to Africa's liberation and his legacy of stable leadership during his tenure in Mozambique from 1986 to 2005. His presidency is widely regarded as a period of peace-building, national reconciliation, and economic recovery following years of civil war.

The veteran leader urged liberation movements to rediscover their purpose, reconnect with the people, and adapt to modern realities. He stressed the need for unity and cooperation, noting the shared sacrifices made during the liberation era and the importance of protecting the values those struggles were built upon.

The summit, which ran for three days, focused on the threats facing liberation movements, including shifting geopolitical dynamics, rising opposition forces, declining popular support, and internal disunity.

With some liberation parties still holding power, while others have been defeated in recent elections, Chissano's warning served as both a wake-up call and a plea for introspection.

As Southern Africa navigates a new chapter marked by political flux and economic challenges, Chissano's message - grounded in history and humility - may resonate far beyond the summit halls of Johannesburg.





Source - online
More on: #Chissano, #Zanu-PF, #ANC




