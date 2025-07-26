Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Homeowners, farmers, and businesses across Zimbabwe have been given a 24-month deadline to present their original title deeds to the Registrar of Deeds for verification, following a government announcement of a sweeping overhaul of the country's land title system.

The initiative, led by Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's broader drive to digitise and modernise government services. The new regulations require all property owners to replace their old, paper-based title deeds with secure digital versions within the next two years.

Published recently as a Statutory Instrument in the Government Gazette, Section 40 mandates that holders of old title deeds must submit their documents to the deeds registry within 24 months from the date of publication. Upon submission, owners are required to present the original title deeds for verification.

"The Registrar shall require all holders of old title deeds to submit copies of their documents to the deeds registry for validation within twenty-four (24) months from the date of publication of this Statutory Instrument. The holder of the old title deed shall on submission furnish the Registrar with the original copies of the old title deeds for verification purposes," the instrument reads.

This digital transformation promises to eliminate long-standing issues such as lost deeds, forged documents, and disputes arising from double sales. The new system will feature a tamper-proof electronic registry accessible 24/7, with each title deed scrutinised thoroughly for authenticity before a digital deed is issued.

Approved digital deeds will be available in both electronic and printed formats, securely stored on a fortified platform to protect against theft, damage, or manipulation.

In addition, the government has introduced stricter regulations to curb fraud in property transactions. General powers of attorney will no longer suffice for selling or mortgaging land. Instead, authorisations must now detail the property, include the full identity of the grantor, and bear an ink signature or mark.

Mortgage bonds will also be subject to increased oversight. Lenders and borrowers must follow formal procedures for cancellations, transfers, or modifications, each requiring witnesses and recorded approval by the Deeds Registry.

These reforms aim to close loopholes that have historically enabled fraudulent activity in Zimbabwe's property sector.

For ordinary citizens, the digitisation promises a more efficient, transparent, and secure property system. Instant verification of ownership will reduce delays in sales, loans, and inheritance processes, cutting down years-long disputes over ownership.

Zimbabwe's move places it alongside other African countries such as Rwanda and Kenya, which have successfully digitised land registries to boost investment, increase transparency, and fight corruption in the real estate market.

Source - The Herald
