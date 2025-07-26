Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare gets another interchange

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The construction of the Mabvuku Traffic Interchange along the busy Harare-Mutare Road is now underway, with bush clearing and the creation of detour roads in full progress as the Government pushes ahead with revamping key infrastructure projects nationwide.

Work is simultaneously advancing on the Christmas Pass bypass in Mutare, where bush clearing operations are ongoing to facilitate the development of an alternative route for heavy haulage traffic.

The Mabvuku Interchange project follows closely on the heels of the recently inaugurated Trabablas Traffic Interchange, officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this year. The Trabablas Interchange, hailed as a landmark feat of local engineering, connects three major roads—Simon Mazorodze, High Glen, and Chitungwiza—and features 15 large bridge structures, some towering as high as 18 metres.

The new interchange at Mabvuku targets one of the most notorious traffic choke-points on the Harare-Mutare Road, an area that has witnessed numerous fatal accidents and extensive traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. Known colloquially as the ‘Turn-off of Death,' the site has long been surrounded by local superstitions involving ghosts and other supernatural tales attempting to explain the frequent crashes.

In a recent statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development highlighted the expected benefits of the Mabvuku Interchange project.

"These detours will ensure smooth traffic flow as we work towards enhancing this critical infrastructure upgrade," the ministry said.

"The Mabvuku Interchange Project will deliver significant benefits, including smoother traffic flow through reduced congestion at this critical junction, enhanced safety with a modernised design to minimise accidents, and faster travel times for both commuters and freight transporters."

The ministry further noted that the improved connectivity will provide a vital economic boost by facilitating trade and supporting local businesses. The interchange's future-proof design aims to accommodate growing traffic demands and long-term development.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Pass bypass in Manicaland will divert heavy haulage vehicles away from the existing pass, easing congestion and improving road safety on this important transport corridor linking Mutare with other regions.

Local motorists and residents have welcomed the projects, expressing optimism that the improvements will reduce accidents and traffic jams that have long plagued the areas.

"People are just superstitious," said Clive, a Harare resident. "Once the interchange is complete, I'm certain that accidents won't happen as often as they used to."

He praised the government's initiative, urging similar upgrades at other major intersections. "Most accidents here were due to human error—drivers not giving way—so this is a very good move."

Another motorist, Alice, said, "This was long overdue. I'm glad the Government is finally addressing the congestion and safety issues at this notorious turn-off. It will make a huge difference."

Cosmas Makiwa, also a motorist, voiced patience despite the expected construction inconveniences. "We're ready to endure the temporary challenges because this project will bring long-term benefits to everyone."

As the Government continues to modernise Zimbabwe's infrastructure, projects like the Mabvuku Interchange and Christmas Pass bypass signal a commitment to improving road safety, easing traffic flow, and stimulating economic growth across the country.

Source - The Herald
