Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF secured a clean sweep in all six by-elections held across Chikomba, Chiredzi, Gutu, Mazowe, and Marondera Rural District Councils (RDCs) on Saturday, cementing its dominance on Zimbabwe's political landscape.

Of the six seats contested, three - Gutu RDC Ward 10 and Ward 14, and Mazowe RDC Ward 19 - were uncontested as opposition parties failed to field candidates, granting early victories to Zanu-PF candidates Fibian Muzire, Katinos Mudadi, and Tichaona Muskwe.

The remaining three by-elections followed vacancies caused by the death of incumbents in Chikomba RDC Ward 10 and Marondera RDC Ward 6, and a party recall in Chiredzi RDC Ward 4.

In Chikomba RDC Ward 10, Zanu-PF's Tafadzwa Mukandi defeated independent challenger Joseph Macheke by 447 votes to 290.

Chiredzi RDC Ward 4 witnessed a landslide win for Zanu-PF's Austin Phikelele, who garnered 1,577 votes against independent candidate Mucheke's 265.

Meanwhile, Fiona Tongawashe clinched the Marondera RDC Ward 6 seat with 928 votes, overwhelming independent candidate Richard Ziyanga, who managed just 22 votes.

Voter turnout varied, with Chiredzi recording 42 percent of its 4,552 registered voters, Chikomba polling at 31.7 percent from 2,357 registered voters, and Marondera at 32.4 percent out of 3,022 registered voters.

The comprehensive victories underscore Zanu-PF's sustained political strength following the August 2023 general elections and signal the party's continued grip on rural local governance structures.

Source - The Herald

