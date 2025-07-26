Sexual harassment tops cases reported

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has revealed that sexual harassment is the most reported issue among more than 4,000 gender-related complaints it has received over the past decade.Speaking during the Matabeleland North Provincial Gender Forum held last week in Lupane, ZGC vice-chairperson Commissioner Obert Matshalaga said the majority of cases reported to the Commission include sexual harassment, land ownership disputes, discrimination, workplace harassment, child marriages, and traditional leadership conflicts."Among the 4,000 complaints received over the past 10 years, sexual harassment tops the list," Commissioner Matshalaga said.The Commission, which is marking 10 years since its establishment, is currently hosting its annual Provincial Gender Forums across the country as part of its ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and address systemic gender-based issues.Commissioner Matshalaga highlighted the Commission's role in influencing key legislative changes. "We contributed to the Labour Amendment Act which now criminalises sexual harassment at the workplace. In addition, we are developing a strategy and training manual to assist workers," he said.The Commission has also expanded its footprint beyond the capital, establishing offices in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo, and Mashonaland West to improve access to gender justice.He also hailed the amendment of the Marriage Act in 2022, which raised the legal age of marriage to 18, calling it a significant achievement in combating child marriages. "This amendment was a critical step in addressing early and forced marriages," he said.Other legislative reforms influenced by the Commission include the Data Protection Act, which enhances safeguards against online violence targeting women and children, and the 2020 Education Amendment Act which outlaws discrimination against pregnant schoolgirls.One of ZGC's landmark interventions was the 2022 National Inquiry on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Young Girls and Child Marriages, which exposed deep-rooted vulnerabilities faced by young girls across the country."As Zimbabwe moves from National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to NDS2, there is a need to embed gender equality at the heart of national development," said Commissioner Matshalaga.Despite notable progress, he said women continue to face structural barriers such as poor access to justice, under-representation in leadership, and economic marginalisation."The burden of energy poverty falls heaviest on women, trapping them in cycles of unpaid care work and poor health," he added.He stressed the importance of collective action to confront these challenges, calling on all stakeholders to use their combined strength and wisdom to advance gender equality.The Commission's National Gender Forum is scheduled for August 26 in Harare, where national stakeholders will meet to further discuss how to integrate gender equality into policy and programming as Zimbabwe enters its next phase of development.