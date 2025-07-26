Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sexual harassment tops cases reported

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has revealed that sexual harassment is the most reported issue among more than 4,000 gender-related complaints it has received over the past decade.

Speaking during the Matabeleland North Provincial Gender Forum held last week in Lupane, ZGC vice-chairperson Commissioner Obert Matshalaga said the majority of cases reported to the Commission include sexual harassment, land ownership disputes, discrimination, workplace harassment, child marriages, and traditional leadership conflicts.

"Among the 4,000 complaints received over the past 10 years, sexual harassment tops the list," Commissioner Matshalaga said.

The Commission, which is marking 10 years since its establishment, is currently hosting its annual Provincial Gender Forums across the country as part of its ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and address systemic gender-based issues.

Commissioner Matshalaga highlighted the Commission's role in influencing key legislative changes. "We contributed to the Labour Amendment Act which now criminalises sexual harassment at the workplace. In addition, we are developing a strategy and training manual to assist workers," he said.

The Commission has also expanded its footprint beyond the capital, establishing offices in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo, and Mashonaland West to improve access to gender justice.

He also hailed the amendment of the Marriage Act in 2022, which raised the legal age of marriage to 18, calling it a significant achievement in combating child marriages. "This amendment was a critical step in addressing early and forced marriages," he said.

Other legislative reforms influenced by the Commission include the Data Protection Act, which enhances safeguards against online violence targeting women and children, and the 2020 Education Amendment Act which outlaws discrimination against pregnant schoolgirls.

One of ZGC's landmark interventions was the 2022 National Inquiry on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Young Girls and Child Marriages, which exposed deep-rooted vulnerabilities faced by young girls across the country.

"As Zimbabwe moves from National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to NDS2, there is a need to embed gender equality at the heart of national development," said Commissioner Matshalaga.

Despite notable progress, he said women continue to face structural barriers such as poor access to justice, under-representation in leadership, and economic marginalisation.

"The burden of energy poverty falls heaviest on women, trapping them in cycles of unpaid care work and poor health," he added.

He stressed the importance of collective action to confront these challenges, calling on all stakeholders to use their combined strength and wisdom to advance gender equality.

The Commission's National Gender Forum is scheduled for August 26 in Harare, where national stakeholders will meet to further discuss how to integrate gender equality into policy and programming as Zimbabwe enters its next phase of development.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

11 mins ago | 3 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

43 mins ago | 60 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

59 mins ago | 119 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

1 hr ago | 125 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

1 hr ago | 47 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Harare gets another interchange

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

13 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

14 hrs ago | 390 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 497 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

14 hrs ago | 207 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

14 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

14 hrs ago | 60 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

14 hrs ago | 237 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

23 hrs ago | 157 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

23 hrs ago | 750 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

23 hrs ago | 526 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

23 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

23 hrs ago | 263 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

23 hrs ago | 700 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

23 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

23 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

23 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

23 hrs ago | 98 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

23 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

24 hrs ago | 186 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

24 hrs ago | 593 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

26 Jul 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1612 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

26 Jul 2025 at 17:54hrs | 344 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

26 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 713 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

26 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 1204 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

26 Jul 2025 at 15:15hrs | 1033 Views