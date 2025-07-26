Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A highly anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Maqhoba Chef De Grand Smart City in Bulawayo ended in chaos last Thursday after police abruptly shut down the event, citing unresolved land ownership issues.

The ceremony, organised by the Community Development Council (CDC), the Provincial Interim Development Committee, and the Notified Area for Maqhoba Chef De Grand City, was already underway at Lot 32 of the subdivision of the Helenvale block  -  a site situated between Cowdray Park and the Nyamandlovu Road  -  when law enforcement officers arrived and ordered everyone to vacate.

Attendees, including community members and local artistes who were set to perform, were caught off guard by the police intervention.

"We were shocked. Everything had been set  -  the stage, tents, people were seated and artistes were ready to perform. Then suddenly the police came and said the land did not belong to the organisers," said Ivy Ndlovu, a resident who attended the aborted event.

CDC national chairperson Philani Sibanda expressed dismay over the disruption, stating that the organisation had received clearance from both the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and the High Court to proceed with the project under their company, Sphathamandla Maqhoba Investments.

"We had organised this ceremony to mark the beginning of the Maqhoba Chef De Grand Smart City development aimed at uplifting Cowdray Park and surrounding areas," Sibanda said.

He accused the police of using excessive force. "They threatened to shoot us if we did not vacate the area. Artistes and residents were dispersed in a painful manner."

Sibanda insisted that their vision for Bulawayo's development had received government support, pointing to areas like Chitungwiza as inspiration for transforming urban landscapes.

However, Bulawayo police stated that Sibanda's company does not own the land, and provincial spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele referred all further inquiries to the Bulawayo City Council.

Despite the police stance, a letter dated March 25, 2023, from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works appears to support Sibanda's claims. The letter granted Sphathamandla Maqhoba Investments the green light to develop the land in question.

The incident has raised concerns over coordination between government departments and law enforcement, and has cast a shadow over a project touted as a major economic and residential development for Bulawayo.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Police, #Smart, #City

