Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 1,050 people in Harare since launching a major operation targeting pirate taxis, touts, and reckless drivers, in an effort to restore sanity on the capital's roads.

The operation, which began on July 22, 2025, has already seen 479 pirate taxis impounded, including several operating without registration plates. In a statement released Monday, the ZRP revealed that 10 of the seized vehicles have been identified as stolen and are now under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department's Vehicle Theft Squad (CID VTS).

"Of the 479 impounded vehicles, 10 have been established to be stolen vehicles," the ZRP confirmed, adding that the crackdown exposed widespread illegal transport activities in the city.

Also netted in the operation were 308 touts, many of whom have since appeared in court. Some were remanded to 31 July 2025, while others paid deposit fines.

"A number of them are being screened for repeat offences and will face further court action," the police added.

The clampdown also revealed the extent of lawlessness on the roads, with police reporting that 551 traffic violators fled from checkpoints rather than comply with enforcement efforts.

"These drivers drove away or escaped upon approaching police checkpoints," the statement noted. "The vehicle registration numbers will be published soon to assist in locating and prosecuting the offenders."

The ZRP urged members of the public to support efforts to restore order, warning that road safety was being severely compromised by defiant and unlicensed drivers.

"We urge all motorists and commuters to observe the country's road rules and regulations as we work together to ensure road safety," the police said.

The blitz comes amid mounting frustration from commuters and residents over the chaos in the capital's central business district and on major commuter routes, where pirate taxis and aggressive touts have long operated with impunity.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Police, #Arrest, #Road

Comments


Must Read

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

4 mins ago | 1 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

36 mins ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

52 mins ago | 90 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

55 mins ago | 111 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

1 hr ago | 43 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Sexual harassment tops cases reported

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Harare gets another interchange

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

13 hrs ago | 877 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

14 hrs ago | 204 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

14 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

14 hrs ago | 60 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 797 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

23 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

23 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

23 hrs ago | 262 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

23 hrs ago | 697 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

23 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

23 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

23 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

23 hrs ago | 97 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

23 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

23 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

24 hrs ago | 185 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

24 hrs ago | 591 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

26 Jul 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1608 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

26 Jul 2025 at 17:54hrs | 344 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

26 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 712 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

26 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 1204 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

26 Jul 2025 at 15:15hrs | 1032 Views