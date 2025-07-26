ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 1,050 people in Harare since launching a major operation targeting pirate taxis, touts, and reckless drivers, in an effort to restore sanity on the capital's roads.The operation, which began on July 22, 2025, has already seen 479 pirate taxis impounded, including several operating without registration plates. In a statement released Monday, the ZRP revealed that 10 of the seized vehicles have been identified as stolen and are now under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department's Vehicle Theft Squad (CID VTS)."Of the 479 impounded vehicles, 10 have been established to be stolen vehicles," the ZRP confirmed, adding that the crackdown exposed widespread illegal transport activities in the city.Also netted in the operation were 308 touts, many of whom have since appeared in court. Some were remanded to 31 July 2025, while others paid deposit fines."A number of them are being screened for repeat offences and will face further court action," the police added.The clampdown also revealed the extent of lawlessness on the roads, with police reporting that 551 traffic violators fled from checkpoints rather than comply with enforcement efforts."These drivers drove away or escaped upon approaching police checkpoints," the statement noted. "The vehicle registration numbers will be published soon to assist in locating and prosecuting the offenders."The ZRP urged members of the public to support efforts to restore order, warning that road safety was being severely compromised by defiant and unlicensed drivers."We urge all motorists and commuters to observe the country's road rules and regulations as we work together to ensure road safety," the police said.The blitz comes amid mounting frustration from commuters and residents over the chaos in the capital's central business district and on major commuter routes, where pirate taxis and aggressive touts have long operated with impunity.