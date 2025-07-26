Latest News Editor's Choice


British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two British nationals have been sentenced to nine years in prison each after they were convicted of attempting to smuggle nearly 67 kilograms of dagga into Zimbabwe through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Tihaise Darlin Elisha (18) and Taylor Tamara Simone (20) were convicted last Friday by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who ruled that the State had presented overwhelming evidence to secure a conviction.

Magistrate Gofa said the prosecution had proved a prima facie case and that the accused had failed to offer a plausible defence. "The court finds both accused persons guilty beyond reasonable doubt," she ruled.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje told the court that the two arrived in Zimbabwe aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on May 1 this year. Detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit, who had received a tip-off, monitored the suspects as they retrieved four suitcases from the baggage carousel at the arrivals terminal.

The duo was taken to the airport's search bay, where a thorough inspection of their luggage led to the discovery of 124 packs of dagga weighing approximately 66.9 kilograms. The illicit drugs were concealed inside their suitcases and had an estimated street value of US$669,000.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) issued an exhibit seizure confirmation receipt, and the suspects were immediately arrested and remanded in custody pending trial.

The case has highlighted concerns about Zimbabwe being used as a transit or destination point for international drug trafficking syndicates. Authorities have vowed to increase vigilance at ports of entry and crack down on drug smuggling.

The conviction and sentencing come amid a wider government push to tackle the growing threat of drug and substance abuse in the country, which has seen increased enforcement efforts and stiffer penalties for offenders.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Court, #Dagga, #Britons

