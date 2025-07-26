Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Health stakeholders have called on the Zimbabwean government to urgently develop a clear budget and implement a coordinated response to support the newly launched National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP) 2025–2030, warning that without proper funding and planning, the ambitious strategy could fail like its predecessor.The NCCP, launched earlier this month, updates the earlier National Cancer Prevention and Control Strategy (2014–2018), and outlines government priorities in tackling the rising cancer burden in the country. However, experts say the plan's success will hinge on the availability of financial resources and commitment to implementation.In an interview with NewsDay, Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) monitoring and evaluation coordinator Lovemore Makurirofa said while the strategy marks a crucial step forward, it must be supported by a detailed costed implementation plan to guide both government and its partners."The plan is essential for stakeholders to understand the government's direction on cancer control. It also helps in identifying priority areas that development partners can support," Makurirofa said.He emphasised that having a well-defined plan not only reflects national commitment but also improves the chances of attracting international support and mobilising resources for cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and palliative care."We urge the government to urgently cost the plan. Without a budget, it will be difficult to implement the outlined strategies effectively. That's one of the major reasons the previous plan from 2014 to 2018 did not fully achieve its objectives," he added.Makurirofa also pointed out that while progress had been made - especially in areas like cervical cancer screening - many goals fell short due to a lack of funding.Meanwhile, Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai Rusike raised concerns over the severe under-reporting of cancer cases, citing poor access to diagnostic services and limited treatment options."There is weak national capacity at the early diagnostic and intervention levels. Only two centres in the entire country offer radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and they are not operating at full capacity," Rusike said.He criticised the poor quality of cancer care services, especially in rural and underserved communities, and warned that many patients are forced to seek expensive treatment in the private sector or abroad - options that remain unaffordable for most Zimbabweans."While vaccination programmes, such as HPV for cervical cancer, are important, the country must strengthen diagnostic and treatment infrastructure to provide comprehensive care," he added.Recent statistics paint a grim picture: Zimbabwe recorded 17,725 cancer cases, with 7,363 among women and 4,376 among men, resulting in 11,739 deaths. The five-year prevalence stands at 37,913 cases, with cervical cancer accounting for a significant proportion - largely due to HIV co-infection.Rusike stressed that the dire figures reflect a healthcare system failing to meet the population's needs."The costs are catastrophic and the quality of services often questionable. We need a fully functioning public health system guided by constitutional provisions on the right to health," he said.As Zimbabwe grapples with a rising cancer burden, both experts called for political will, adequate financing, and collaboration between government, civil society, and international partners to ensure that the NCCP 2025–2030 delivers real, measurable outcomes in the fight against cancer.