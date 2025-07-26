Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South African cement manufacturer PPC Limited has announced it is developing a 30 megawatt (MW) solar energy programme in Zimbabwe, aimed at reducing operational costs and lessening dependence on the unreliable national electricity grid.

In its 2025 integrated annual report for the financial year ending March 31, PPC revealed that ongoing energy shortages in both South Africa and Zimbabwe have necessitated strategic investments in renewable energy.

"In Zimbabwe, the group is developing a 30 megawatt solar programme with a 20 megawatt embedded plant and battery storage at Colleen Bawn and a further 10 megawatt plant at Bulawayo," the company stated. "Together, these initiatives support PPC's decarbonisation strategy, lower energy costs, and reduce reliance on grid-supplied electricity."

The company also noted that four renewable energy projects have been launched across its South African and Zimbabwean operations. These include solar plants at Slurry and Dwaalboom, a wheeling solar project for all four South African plants, and a wind energy venture nearing approval.

PPC Zimbabwe's operations during the financial year were marred by power outages and logistical challenges. The group highlighted that frequent electricity disruptions at its Harare and Colleen Bawn plants led to multiple production stoppages, while unreliable rail services caused delays in the delivery of raw materials.

Despite these hurdles, PPC Zimbabwe implemented supply chain optimisations and adjusted production strategies to lower costs and enhance efficiency. However, the company also had to contend with regulatory headwinds, including amendments to the Finance Act that restricted sales to non-VAT-registered customers and imposed penalties on non-compliant transactions.

Market conditions were further strained in January 2025 when government lifted import restrictions, opening the local market to an influx of cheaper cement, particularly from Zambia. The resulting price pressure forced PPC Zimbabwe to introduce customer discounts and streamline internal operations to defend its market share.

Even with a 5.5% decline in volumes and a 6.7% drop in revenue to ZAR3.1 billion, PPC Zimbabwe reported a 26% surge in EBITDA to a record ZAR849 million, driven by a significant reduction in input and logistics costs. The EBITDA margin climbed to 27.2%, and the unit remained debt-free, holding ZAR118 million in net cash - 94% of which is in hard currencies. The company also paid out US$13 million in dividends.

Looking ahead, PPC sees potential for growth tied to a rebound in the agricultural sector and stronger commodity prices, though it cautioned that uncertainty around infrastructure spending and private investment confidence could affect demand.

"The business will also support national infrastructure delivery while advancing its sustainability strategy, including investments in renewable energy and emission reduction," the company stated.

PPC emphasised that its Zimbabwean unit will remain focused on capital preservation, maintaining foreign currency liquidity, and delivering returns to shareholders while adapting to a more competitive market environment.

Source - Newsday
More on: #PPC, #Solar, #Unveil

Comments


Must Read

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

3 mins ago | 1 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

36 mins ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

52 mins ago | 87 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

54 mins ago | 109 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

1 hr ago | 43 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Sexual harassment tops cases reported

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Harare gets another interchange

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

13 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

14 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

14 hrs ago | 204 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

14 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

14 hrs ago | 60 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

14 hrs ago | 233 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 797 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

23 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

23 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

23 hrs ago | 262 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

23 hrs ago | 697 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

23 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

23 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

23 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

23 hrs ago | 97 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

23 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

23 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed for kidnapping relatives

24 hrs ago | 185 Views

Tungwarara slams Chivhayo, NAMFED leaders

24 hrs ago | 591 Views

Vapostori, Chivhayo fights over Mnangagwa's audience split ZANU-PF

26 Jul 2025 at 20:45hrs | 1607 Views

Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

26 Jul 2025 at 17:54hrs | 344 Views

Southern African liberation movement face crisis

26 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 712 Views

Mohadi takes over as President in Mnangagwa's absence

26 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 1204 Views

Comic Pastor to retire

26 Jul 2025 at 15:15hrs | 1031 Views