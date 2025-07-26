UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Chairperson of the United Nations Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls, Laura Nyirinkindi, is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe today for a 10-day working visit aimed at evaluating the country's progress in promoting and protecting the rights of women and girls.Nyirinkindi is accompanied by the group's vice-chair, Claudia Flores, along with Ilona Alexander and Jung Min Shin from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The high-level visit, which runs until August 8, follows an official invitation extended by the Zimbabwean government.According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the mission will assess how Zimbabwe is addressing systemic discrimination against women and girls, highlight best practices, and identify areas requiring further attention."During the visit, Nyirinkindi will engage with senior government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Hon Prof Dr Amon Murwira, as well as members of the Judiciary, Parliament, Zimbabwe Republic Police, academia, civil society organisations, and national human rights institutions," the ministry said.The delegation will also travel to Harare, Mutare, Masvingo, and Bulawayo to conduct field assessments and interact with local communities.The ministry noted that this visit demonstrates Zimbabwe's commitment to working in partnership with the United Nations Human Rights Council in advancing gender equality.The working group is expected to compile its findings into a comprehensive report to be presented at the UN Human Rights Council's 62nd session in June 2026.This marks the fourth government-facilitated visit in recent years focusing on women's rights, reinforcing Zimbabwe's pledge to uphold Sustainable Development Goal 5, which calls for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls as a cornerstone of sustainable development.