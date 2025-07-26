CAPS United beat Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nyasha Chintuli's second-half strike proved decisive as CAPS United edged Highlanders 1-0 in a tightly contested match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.The first half was a cagey affair with both sides creating few clear chances, leaving fans waiting for a breakthrough. It was in the 67th minute that CAPS United finally found the net when Chintuli capitalised on a perfectly timed through-pass from Phenias Bamusi inside the penalty area.Highlanders pushed hard for an equaliser late in the game, coming close in the 83rd minute, but CAPS United's goalkeeper made a crucial save to preserve the lead.The win ended CAPS United's three-match winless streak and lifted them to ninth place on the league table with 28 points, level on points with Highlanders who remain eighth.In other matches, league leaders Simba Bhora drew 1-1 with Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare. The Shamva-based side took an early lead thanks to Nomore Tsabora before Anelka Chiwandire struck in the 80th minute to salvage a point for Manica Diamonds.Despite the draw, Simba Bhora extended their lead at the top to 44 points, two ahead of second-placed MWOS, who have 42 points.The league continues to heat up as teams jostle for crucial points in the race for the title.Sunday PSL ResultsCAPS United 1-0 HighlandersChicken Inn 3-0 DynamosTriangle United 3-0 Bikita MineralsManica Diamonds 1-1 Simba Bhora.