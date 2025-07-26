Latest News Editor's Choice


Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean businessman and political ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business and Strategic Management by Babcock University, a private Christian institution based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Babcock University, operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, awarded Tagwirei the honorary degree in recognition of what it described as his contributions to business leadership and strategic enterprise development across Africa.

The conferment, however, comes against the backdrop of a public outcry over the use of academic titles without earned qualifications. Just days before the ceremony, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, writing under his pseudonym on X (formerly Twitter), issued a blunt condemnation of individuals assuming the title “Doctor” without academic justification.

In a post mixing English and Shona, Charamba wrote:

"ONE LITTLE BAD HABIT WE MUST DROP IMMEDIATELY: Kungomuka tatumidza munhu kuti DOCTOR, DR., as if izita remadunhurirwa, or as if we are INVISIBLE CHANCELLORS AND DEANS of some INVISIBLE UNIVERSITIES!! Zvekunzi CHIREMBA zvinoda kurava nemapepa izvi. Ndidzo mviromviro dzeFRAUD idzodzo pamwe nekuumba tumwari twemunamwe. STOP IT!!!!"

Although Charamba did not mention any names, his remarks have fuelled speculation that they were aimed at individuals like Tagwirei, who now holds an honorary title. The timing of the post - coming just days before the Nigerian ceremony - has further intensified the controversy.

Tagwirei is a central figure in Zimbabwe's business and political landscape, known for his close ties to the ruling ZANU-PF and his role in strategic economic sectors. However, his business dealings have drawn criticism and international sanctions, particularly from the United States and United Kingdom, over alleged corruption and abuse of state resources.

The honorary doctorate has reignited debate in Zimbabwe over the value and integrity of academic titles, especially when conferred for prestige rather than scholarly merit. It also comes as the government faces increasing pressure to uphold transparency and meritocracy in both the public and private sectors.

As of now, Tagwirei has not publicly commented on the honorary degree or Charamba's remarks.

Source - online

