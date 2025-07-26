Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa's growing feud with business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is not merely political - it is rooted in a long-standing desire to lead the ruling party and ultimately the country, claims former Zanu-PF provincial chairperson and ex-Norton MP Temba Mliswa.In a scathing analysis shared publicly, Mliswa accuses Mutsvangwa of using party structures and press conferences to undermine perceived rivals as part of a covert campaign to position himself for the Zanu-PF presidency. He argues that Mutsvangwa views both Tagwirei and Chiwenga as obstacles to his personal ambitions."Mutsvangwa harbours ambitions of being Zanu-PF leader and sees both Chiwenga and Tagwirei as stumbling blocks to the realisation of that dream," wrote Mliswa. "The spirited press conferences against Tagwirei are an opportune moment for him to decimate the figure of one of his supposed opponents."The timing, Mliswa says, is strategic. In February, Mutsvangwa launched a stinging attack on Chiwenga during an interview with DugUp, branding the VP "cruel, illiterate, and an electoral liability." That he has now turned his sights on Tagwirei, one of the party's top benefactors, is no coincidence, argues Mliswa."The party, in a seemingly naive move, is indulging his whims," Mliswa said, warning that Mutsvangwa is weaponising Zanu-PF's rule book for factional battles rather than genuine concern over internal regulations.Mutsvangwa has publicly objected to Tagwirei's possible elevation within the party ranks, citing procedural irregularities and eligibility criteria. However, Mliswa dismisses these arguments, pointing out that the party has routinely issued waivers to individuals who didn't meet conventional requirements - including Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza, and former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo."Tagwirei has literally funded the party and even Mutsvangwa drives a vehicle from him," said Mliswa. "It's merely convenient lies to cite the party law book as the hindrance. The real obstacle is Mutsvangwa's own ambitions."Mliswa claims personal knowledge of Mutsvangwa's political history, stating that he co-opted him into party structures when he chaired Mashonaland West province. "His actual ascent was facilitated by dubious co-options, bribed adversaries and strategic party impositions," he said.He also questioned Mutsvangwa's credibility, accusing him of double standards and historical betrayals, particularly in the removal of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and War Veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda."Mutsvangwa is known for orchestrating political machinations rooted in falsehoods," Mliswa said. "Even the late President Mugabe died with regret for being misled by figures like him."He further accused Mutsvangwa of opportunism during the 2017 military-led operation that ousted Mugabe. While others built parliamentary and diplomatic consensus, Mutsvangwa "resurfaced when it was calmer," Mliswa charged.Mliswa argued that if Zanu-PF is to continue enjoying support from benefactors like Tagwirei, it must not penalise them for their generosity. "It would be the height of irony and injustice for the party to bask in the glow of Tagwirei's generosity while simultaneously blocking him from inclusion," he said.Instead, Mliswa urged the party to consider institutional models like South Africa's ANC, which owns businesses to reduce dependency on individual sponsors."Mutsvangwa's crusade against Tagwirei may appear clothed with legal neatness, but it is just another gross furtherance of his own ambitions," Mliswa concluded.As the battle within Zanu-PF intensifies, the public feud exposes deep rifts in the party's power dynamics - and possibly, an early glimpse of the succession war looming on the horizon.