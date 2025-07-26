ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting police involvement in land-related disturbances at Lea Farm in Nyabira, clarifying that the matter is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.In an official statement, the police said that the Ministry had legally withdrawn an offer letter previously issued to one Cosmas Washayanyika, and that any concerns related to the ownership or allocation of the farm should be addressed to the Ministry, not the police."The correct position is that the case falls under the purview of the Ministry… who have legally withdrawn the offer letter issued to Cosmas Washayanyika. Therefore, any complaints or queries should be directed to the relevant ministry," read the statement.Despite this, the ZRP confirmed that Washayanyika and five others have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping police officers during an altercation at the farm.The ZRP emphasized that its involvement in the matter is purely to maintain law and order while the Ministry of Lands resolves the broader land dispute."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is only coming in to maintain law and order while the relevant ministry is resolving all the land contestations," said the police.Human rights defenders had earlier accused state security agents of unlawfully evicting settlers and using excessive force, claims the police have strongly denied.In response, the ZRP appealed to civil society groups and human rights organizations to verify facts before publishing statements on social media, warning that misinformation could inflame tensions and mislead the public."We appeal to human rights organizations to tell the public the truth and verify information with Police Commanders before posting unverified facts on social media platforms," the ZRP urged.The incident has reignited debate around transparency and accountability in Zimbabwe's land reform processes, as well as the role of security services in land disputes.