Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

by Staff reporter

Mutoko Prison has received a much-needed boost in its water infrastructure, thanks to a donation by the Mutoko Kudanana Community Organisation, founded by ex-convict and social entrepreneur Hosiah Simbi. The donation, which includes a borehole and water tanks, is aimed at easing water shortages and supporting the prison's fishery and gardening projects as part of its rehabilitation programme.The handover ceremony was attended by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu, who praised Simbi's commitment to giving back and empowering inmates.Simbi's organisation, Mutoko Kudanana Community Organisation, champions sustainable solutions to fight HIV, drug and substance abuse, and poverty - issues he once struggled with and has since dedicated his life to combating.In his keynote address, Commissioner Chihobvu commended Simbi for being a beacon of transformation and for partnering with the ZPCS to make prisons more conducive for rehabilitation and reintegration."Mr Simbi's efforts show that people can change and become valuable members of society. His donation will go a long way in promoting productivity within the prison system," Chihobvu said.He also lamented the increasing rate of drug and substance abuse among Zimbabwean youth, noting it as a key factor driving criminal behaviour and subsequent incarceration."The rise in drug and substance abuse among young people is a national concern, and many of our inmates are victims of this scourge. We must all work together to fight this menace," he said.Commissioner Chihobvu urged prison commanding officers to put the donated equipment to full use, ensuring that prison-based projects such as gardening and fish farming contribute to food self-sufficiency and skills development.The donation comes at a time when many correctional facilities in the country are struggling with water shortages, which hinder agricultural and rehabilitation programmes. Simbi's initiative is expected to not only improve inmate welfare but also provide opportunities for sustainable reintegration into society upon release.