Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A fuel tanker overturned early Monday morning along the Gweru-Mvuma Road in Chirumanzu District, Midlands Province, leaving the driver injured and prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, causing the heavy vehicle to veer off the road and plunge into a ditch. The impact left the tanker on its side, leaking fuel onto the roadside.

The driver, who sustained injuries during the crash, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Zimbabwe Republic Police officers quickly secured the scene to prevent members of the public from approaching and collecting the leaking fuel, a common but dangerous practice seen in similar incidents.

Police confirmed that investigations into the exact cause of the accident are underway but attributed the crash to difficulty navigating the bend at speed.

Motorists using the Gweru-Mvuma route are urged to exercise caution as cleanup operations continue. The incident has raised renewed concerns over the safety of transporting hazardous materials on Zimbabwe's roads.


