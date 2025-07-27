Latest News Editor's Choice


Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
In a move that has electrified Zimbabwean football circles, veteran forward and national icon Knowledge Musona is reportedly on the verge of signing with local Premier Soccer League contenders Scotland FC.

The news was first broken by sports journalist Makomborero Mutikinyu, who posted on Facebook: "Paivepo: Knowledge Musona to Scotland is being finalised! Can be confirmed anytime this week." The rumour has since gone viral, sparking excitement among fans, teammates, and the broader football fraternity.

Musona, widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe's finest football exports, rose from Premier Soccer League stardom to captaining the national team, the Warriors, and achieving notable success abroad. He starred for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs before moving to Europe, where he featured prominently for Belgian clubs KV Oostende and Anderlecht.

Renowned for his clinical finishing, creativity, and football intelligence, Musona became a symbol of leadership and excellence. Even in the twilight of his playing career, he remains a force to be reckoned with - combining experience with a goal threat that could prove decisive.

If the move materializes, Musona's arrival could significantly bolster Scotland FC's campaign as they battle for the PSL title against rivals Mwos FC, Simba Bhora, and FC Platinum. His calm demeanor, big-match temperament, and mentorship qualities could provide the edge the club needs in this season's tightly contested run-in.

With fans hungry for confirmation, Musona's potential return to local football after years abroad is being hailed as a major boost not just for Scotland FC, but for the entire domestic league.

For Zimbabwean football, this could mark a full-circle moment — welcoming home a legend who continues to inspire a new generation.

Source - online

