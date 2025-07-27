Latest News Editor's Choice


Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

by Staff reporter
In a remarkable shift blending faith with health consciousness, Johanne Masowe eChishanu members are leading the way in integrating medical support into their spiritual gatherings. During a recent three-day prayer meeting held in Highfield, white garment sects under the Vapostori 4ED banner collaborated with health professionals to prioritise congregants' well-being.

The event, attended by thousands from across Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries, marked a significant moment for the religious community as they combined spiritual healing with physical healthcare support.

Prominent leaders including Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira (national chairperson), Madzibaba Owen Chingondi (Harare provincial chairperson for the Velvet group), and Madzibaba Simba from Chitungwiza led the gathering, underscoring the importance of safeguarding members' health during large-scale worship sessions.

Three ambulances from Discovery Ambulance Services were on standby, while a dedicated medical tent staffed with registered nurses and nurse aides offered round-the-clock support.

Madzibaba Moses said the church had evolved from its past practices and was now proactively addressing health issues.

"Diseases require medical attention, while spiritual ailments need prayer. We recognise the importance of both. Gone are the days when members were exposed to harsh conditions. We are committed to creating a safe environment," he said.

He also pointed out that while some ailments are spiritual, many result from poor hygiene and require professional treatment. During the gathering, health workers offered education on issues such as menstrual hygiene, particularly targeting women in the congregation.

"Vapostori are more disciplined, prayerful and honour their leaders. We are preaching peace, healing, and national prosperity. We also pray for repentance and respect for our national identity," he added.

The church now plans to expand its facilities and is appealing to local authorities for additional land to accommodate its growing membership.

The event concluded with a vibrant march through the streets of Highfield, where congregants spread messages of unity and divine healing.

In a major boost to their development projects, Discovery Ambulance Services CEO David Munowenyu donated US$20,000 towards self-help initiatives. Additionally, Dr Paul Tungwarara, President Mnangagwa's Special Advisor, announced that the President had donated US$200,000 to support the church's empowerment programmes.

The Highfield gathering stands as a new chapter for Vapostori, where faith and healthcare go hand-in-hand to uplift communities.

