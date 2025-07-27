Latest News Editor's Choice


2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
A tragic road traffic accident occurred in the early hours of Monday along Lomagundi Road, between Harare Drive and the Westgate roundabout, claiming two lives on the spot and leaving 13 others injured.

The fatal crash happened around 4:30 AM and involved a Toyota Dyna truck transporting agricultural produce and a Mazda B22 truck ferrying passengers into central Harare.

Eyewitnesses told ZBC News that the Toyota Dyna rammed into the rear of the Mazda, resulting in the smaller truck veering off the road and crashing into a tree.

The force of the impact left several passengers trapped and critically injured. Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, with the injured rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.

Police have since confirmed the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary indications suggest that speeding and poor visibility may have played a role.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads, especially during early morning hours when traffic conditions can be unpredictable.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released as police notify the next of kin.

