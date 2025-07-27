Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

A beer delivery driver employed by Delta Beverages in Hwange has been hauled before the courts after allegedly masterminding a booze-related scam that siphoned nearly US$17,000 worth of Chibuku Super from the company.Munyaradzi Gotora (38) stands accused of diverting massive beer consignments intended for Binga and surrounding areas and pocketing the proceeds in a spree that ran from 25 June to 9 July 2025.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Gotora manipulated delivery records, falsified invoices, and failed to deposit payments after selling the beer to various outlets."In one incident on 26 June 2025, the accused is alleged to have sold 1,189 cases valued at US$4,451.62 and failed to deposit the funds," said the NPAZ. "He falsified delivery invoices and claimed they were credit transactions with Gain Cash and Carry, but the documents were unsigned."Just four days later, on 30 June, Gotora allegedly repeated the scam, selling 866 cases worth US$3,242.30 and again altering records to cover his tracks.The biggest single loss came on 5 July, when Gotora reportedly offloaded 1,933 cases of Chibuku Super valued at US$8,779. He only deposited US$2,110, allegedly converting the rest to personal use.The anomalies were uncovered during a routine audit. Police later raided his home and recovered receipts that reportedly tied him to the thefts.Gotora appeared in court this week facing three counts of theft and has been remanded in custody until 14 August.While some locals have jokingly dubbed him a "beer bandit," the courts are treating the matter with seriousness.For Gotora, it may be last orders – not at the pub, but behind bars.