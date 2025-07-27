Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A beer delivery driver employed by Delta Beverages in Hwange has been hauled before the courts after allegedly masterminding a booze-related scam that siphoned nearly US$17,000 worth of Chibuku Super from the company.

Munyaradzi Gotora (38) stands accused of diverting massive beer consignments intended for Binga and surrounding areas and pocketing the proceeds in a spree that ran from 25 June to 9 July 2025.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Gotora manipulated delivery records, falsified invoices, and failed to deposit payments after selling the beer to various outlets.

"In one incident on 26 June 2025, the accused is alleged to have sold 1,189 cases valued at US$4,451.62 and failed to deposit the funds," said the NPAZ. "He falsified delivery invoices and claimed they were credit transactions with Gain Cash and Carry, but the documents were unsigned."

Just four days later, on 30 June, Gotora allegedly repeated the scam, selling 866 cases worth US$3,242.30 and again altering records to cover his tracks.

The biggest single loss came on 5 July, when Gotora reportedly offloaded 1,933 cases of Chibuku Super valued at US$8,779. He only deposited US$2,110, allegedly converting the rest to personal use.

The anomalies were uncovered during a routine audit. Police later raided his home and recovered receipts that reportedly tied him to the thefts.

Gotora appeared in court this week facing three counts of theft and has been remanded in custody until 14 August.

While some locals have jokingly dubbed him a "beer bandit," the courts are treating the matter with seriousness.

For Gotora, it may be last orders – not at the pub, but behind bars.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Delta, #Heist, #Chibuku

Comments


Must Read

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimra goes digital

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

37 mins ago | 55 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

57 mins ago | 82 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Sexual harassment tops cases reported

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Harare gets another interchange

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

16 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

16 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

16 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Actions against the exploitation of Africa took place in Italy and Austria

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 548 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

16 hrs ago | 239 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

16 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

16 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

16 hrs ago | 67 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

27 Jul 2025 at 12:24hrs | 832 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

27 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 165 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

27 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 790 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

27 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 557 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

27 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 438 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

27 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 287 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

27 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 739 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

27 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 443 Views

Zimbabwe road traffic accidents jump to 28,159 in 6 months

27 Jul 2025 at 11:21hrs | 189 Views

Zimbabwe govt to roll out policy to curb urban land chaos

27 Jul 2025 at 11:20hrs | 194 Views

Arrests in plane haunt airports firm

27 Jul 2025 at 11:19hrs | 595 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants fume over unpaid 2023 allowances

27 Jul 2025 at 11:16hrs | 105 Views

Shocking Lake Chivero sewage crisis explodes

27 Jul 2025 at 11:16hrs | 136 Views

'Cars bribes' for war vets scandal deepens

27 Jul 2025 at 11:15hrs | 213 Views