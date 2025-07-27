Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's best chance of exiting a 25-year debt default is to engage the Group of 20 nations to help formulate a solution and stop trying to work its way out of the quagmire itself, World Bank President Ajay Banga said.

The southern African country owes the World Bank and other creditors a total of $21-billion and has tried numerous unsuccessful strategies to restore its access to global capital markets. Those ranged from attempting to repay its debts using the proceeds of metal sales and recently approaching 10 nations for help to raise $2.6-billion to pay its arrears.

"Trying to figure it out on your own, you'll be doing this for the next five years," Banga said in an interview in Maputo, Mozambique's capital. "They need to figure out a way to reach out to the G20 and say, we raise our hand, we'd like to be part of this process."

Zimbabwe first defaulted on repayments to the World Bank in 2000. Its debts to a host of multilateral institutions and bilateral lenders mounted amid a failed land-reform program and a quarter century of economic turmoil, shutting it out of international debt markets and limiting its ability to borrow even during the global pandemic and a recent devastating drought.

The government has asked the African Development Bank to advise on clearing its debt with the institution's outgoing president, Akinwumi Adesina, and former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano asked to negotiate with creditors. It also hired Global Sovereign Advisory, a Paris-based consultancy, to help. The fact that Zimbabwean officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, have been sanctioned by the US has complicated the process.

While Belarus, Syria and Eritrea are also in arrears to the World Bank, Zimbabwe's default is by far the longest. South Africa, which currently holds the G-20 presidency, last month said it has been approached by Zimbabwe to try and garner the group's support for a debt workout.

Zambia, Ghana and Ethiopia are among nations that have employed the G20's Common Framework, which was created in 2020 to help poor nations bring together a diverse set of creditors to restructure debts. While they have made progress in reaching deals, the process has been criticized for being too slow.

Zimbabwe isn't technically poor enough to be eligible to utilize the framework, yet Sri Lanka — a nation in a similar situation — approached the group in 2023 for help with dealing with its creditors.

"Start talking to the G20 and the Paris Club" and whoever else has given them money and we can help, Banga said. "We try and bring an understanding of what write down you need to take. It takes a while."

Zimbabwe's Treasury didn't respond to a request for comment. 

Source - bloomberg
More on: #Debt, #G20, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

50 mins ago | 50 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimra goes digital

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

6 hrs ago | 995 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 23 Views

British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Sexual harassment tops cases reported

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Harare gets another interchange

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

18 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

19 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Actions against the exploitation of Africa took place in Italy and Austria

19 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

19 hrs ago | 576 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

19 hrs ago | 247 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

19 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

19 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

19 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

19 hrs ago | 77 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

19 hrs ago | 289 Views

Attention-seeking Zondo slams Ramaphosa

27 Jul 2025 at 12:24hrs | 844 Views

Zimbabwe fails to immunise 34,000 children every year

27 Jul 2025 at 11:26hrs | 167 Views

Police shut down men's wellness Conference in Kadoma

27 Jul 2025 at 11:25hrs | 810 Views

Teacher sentenced for assaulting grade 7 pupil

27 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 575 Views

Land dispute turns ugly as war vets clash over control

27 Jul 2025 at 11:24hrs | 454 Views

Mnangagwa in South Africa for 2025 Liberation Movements Summit

27 Jul 2025 at 11:23hrs | 287 Views

Dynamos appoint Kelvin Kaindu

27 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 759 Views

Pastor in court over alleged property fraud

27 Jul 2025 at 11:22hrs | 472 Views