Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hopes of transforming Kariba into a premier tourist destination are being undermined by chronic neglect of road infrastructure, with stakeholders voicing growing frustration over the government's inaction.The deteriorating condition of the Harare-Chirundu highway - a key route linking the region to domestic and international visitors - was a central topic of concern at the recently concluded Mashonaland West Provincial Investment Conference.Local tourism representatives, business leaders and government officials agreed that poor connectivity is the biggest barrier to Kariba's revival."Connectivity is an issue that must be tackled head-on," said Cephas Shonhiwa of the Kariba Tourism and Business Indaba (KTBI). "Currently, 70% of our visitors rely on road transport, and 65% of those are domestic tourists who are heavily affected by the poor state of the highways."Shonhiwa added that international visitors face an equally discouraging experience. "The remaining 30% rely on air travel, but with no scheduled flights, they are forced to use expensive charters. This drives up travel costs and deters repeat visits," he said.Aside from transport woes, the town is also facing a shortage of quality accommodation and supporting infrastructure, further compounding its challenges in competing with other regional destinations.Senator James Gumbo described Kariba's current state as a crisis. "For the past 20 years, Kariba's decline has been evident," he said. "Despite numerous efforts, most revival plans remain unrealized. We must collaborate to turn things around, and I hope this conference marks a turning point."Elyson Chigerwe, Mashonaland West's acting provincial director in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality, noted that the absence of a cultural centre in Kariba was another missed opportunity to diversify the town's tourism appeal. "A revived cultural hub would preserve our heritage while boosting tourism revenue," he said. "We risk losing out on showcasing Zimbabwe's rich diversity to the world."The investment conference, now in its third edition, attracted local authorities, private sector players, and development partners. Sponsors included Padenga Holdings, CAG Travellers, and the Mutapa Investment Fund.Stakeholders agreed that urgent infrastructure upgrades, policy consistency, and public-private collaboration are essential if Kariba is to reclaim its position as a top tourism hub. Once a jewel of Zimbabwe's leisure and safari circuit, the town now finds its future at a crossroads.