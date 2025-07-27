Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago
Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived at the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) plant in Manhize to assess the ongoing progress in the country's flagship steel manufacturing project.

The visit comes as the plant continues to ramp up operations following its launch into steel production in June last year, starting with the manufacture of pig iron - a fundamental raw material in the steel-making process.

Since then, the Chinese-owned steel giant has made notable strides. Earlier this year, DISCO began producing deformed bars, commonly used in construction and infrastructure projects.

According to company officials, preparations are now underway to begin production of round bars, another critical product in the steel sector. Engineers are currently installing equipment and finalising systems needed to operationalise the round bar manufacturing unit.

Vice President Mohadi's visit underscores the government's support for value addition and industrialisation, key pillars of Zimbabwe's economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). DISCO's steel operations are expected to significantly reduce the country's reliance on imported steel, create employment, and drive economic growth.

The Manhize plant, located in Midlands Province, is one of Africa's largest integrated steel projects and forms part of Zimbabwe's broader push to revive its manufacturing and industrial sectors through strategic investments.

Officials said the visit will also include briefings on the plant's environmental safeguards, infrastructure development, and community benefits.

