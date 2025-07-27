Latest News Editor's Choice


Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has completed a sensational move to Premier Soccer League side Scottland FC, reuniting with his younger brother Walter Musona at the Mabvuku-based club.

The 34-year-old forward signed as a free agent after parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al-Okhdood earlier this month. His arrival marks a significant boost for Scottland, who are building a competitive squad for the second half of the domestic season.

Musona, affectionately known as "The Smiling Assassin", is set to play in the Zimbabwe Premier League for the first time in his career. After rising through the ranks at Aces Youth Soccer Academy, he made his professional breakthrough with Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa in 2010, launching a globetrotting career that saw him feature in Germany, Belgium, and Saudi Arabia.

His move to Scottland FC is not only a major coup for the club but also a historic moment, as it marks the first time he will play alongside his brother Walter in the same team.

Speaking after the announcement, club officials expressed excitement at securing the services of the experienced striker.

"Knowledge brings immense experience, leadership and quality to our team. His presence will inspire the younger players and attract greater attention to the club," a Scottland FC representative said.

Musona becomes Scottland's fourth mid-season acquisition, joining Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khuda Muyaba, and Moses Shidolo as the team strengthens its squad for a strong league finish.

With the Musona brothers leading the line, fans are eagerly anticipating a new chapter in Zimbabwean football as Scottland FC aims to make a bold statement in the top flight.

Source - online

