Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

Staff reporter
A senior official at the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) is facing serious allegations of criminal abuse of office after reportedly authorising the use of public funds to cover personal legal expenses for a fellow official.

Dr Zindoga Tizirai Bungu, the council's vice chairperson, appeared before regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei on charges of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer. He was not asked to plead and was released on US$200 bail. As part of his bail conditions, Bungu has been barred from visiting his workplace and from interfering with witnesses.

The allegations stem from a decision made in March 2025, when Bungu and the council's chairperson, Rose Kambarami, reportedly resolved to reimburse the council's registrar, Colin Benyure, for legal fees he incurred while facing perjury charges in his personal capacity.

According to the prosecution, this resolution was made despite earlier council and special council meetings held in January 2025, which explicitly resolved that Benyure should personally bear his legal costs. The council had also received legal advice reinforcing that position.

Despite this, the council's finance department was instructed to disburse US$4,120 and US$3,690.99 to reimburse Benyure's legal fees. The State argues that this move was in direct violation of the Public Finance Management Act Regulations, and was done with the intent of conferring an undue benefit to Benyure.

In a separate but related charge, Benyure is also accused of abusing council funds to pay his US$200 bail after his arrest on December 17, 2024, by the CID Commercial Crimes Division. It is alleged that he used his authority as acting registrar to direct council administrator Filistas Chari to facilitate the payment. Chari is said to have forwarded the instruction to the finance office, which handed over the money to Tendai Chinyama, who then delivered it to the court.

The council later resolved that Benyure must reimburse the bail amount and personally cover all legal costs related to his criminal case. However, the State says no repayment has been made to date, and that both actions were inconsistent with the officials' duties and contrary to established financial management regulations.

The matter has raised serious concerns about governance and accountability within the MDPCZ, which regulates medical and dental practitioners in Zimbabwe. The case is set to proceed as investigations continue.

Source - The Herald
