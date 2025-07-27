Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's dismal performance in the just-ended T20 International Triangular Series, hosted on home soil and featuring South Africa and New Zealand, has exposed deep cracks within the country's cricket setup and triggered renewed calls for sweeping reforms.The Chevrons failed to register a single victory in their four matches, losing twice each to South Africa and New Zealand—two sides that appeared to treat the Zimbabweans as little more than a formality. Despite the home advantage, the team showed little sign of resurgence or competitive edge.The series defeat adds to what has been a troubling year for Zimbabwe's senior men's team, whose last win came in May, in a solitary Test match against Bangladesh. Since then, the side has endured a string of poor results and inconsistent performances across formats, leaving fans disillusioned.The latest collapse has ignited public outrage, particularly on social media, where fans have voiced frustration over team selection, coaching, and broader structural issues within Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC). There are growing calls for a complete overhaul of the system—both at domestic and national levels—to prevent the sport from sliding into further decline.The statistics paint a grim picture. Zimbabwe currently ranks 12th among ICC Full Members in both T20 Internationals and Test cricket, while sitting 11th in ODIs—behind Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Ireland, countries Zimbabwe once dominated.While the Chevrons floundered, the series itself delivered high-quality cricket. The final between New Zealand and South Africa was a thrilling affair, with the Black Caps clinching the title after a nail-biting three-run victory over the Proteas on Saturday. The match highlighted the intensity and consistency Zimbabwe must aspire to in order to compete on the global stage.As the dust settles, the spotlight now turns to Zimbabwe Cricket administrators. The message from fans, pundits, and stakeholders is clear: the time for introspection is over—bold, corrective action is urgently needed if Zimbabwe is to reclaim its lost stature in international cricket.