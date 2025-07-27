Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop, council worker drown

by Staff reporter
Tragedy struck the Lupane community on Sunday afternoon after two men drowned at Bubi Lupane Dam when their boat capsized amid rough waters.

The victims have been identified as Joseph Masvora (24), a police officer, and Brian Thulani Ngwenya (26), a council worker. The incident has left both families and the broader community reeling in shock.

Confirming the heartbreaking development, Lupane District Development Coordinator Mrs Ennety Sithole said:

"The two drowned on Sunday afternoon. Ngwenya's body has been recovered after it was washed ashore by the waves, while the ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit is yet to arrive and retrieve Masvora's body."

According to initial reports, the pair were out on the dam when strong waves struck, causing their boat to overturn. While investigations are still ongoing, unstable weather conditions are believed to have played a significant role in the accident.

Ngwenya's body was found shortly after the incident, while retrieval efforts for Masvora remain underway. The Zimbabwe Republic Police Sub-Aqua Unit is expected at the scene to conduct an underwater search for the missing officer.

The incident has cast a dark cloud over Lupane, with colleagues and residents mourning the sudden loss of two young lives. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution when engaging in water-based activities, especially during periods of unpredictable weather.

More updates to follow as the story develops.

Source - B-Metro
