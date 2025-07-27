Latest News Editor's Choice


Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

by Staff reporter
Police in Bulawayo have launched an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian along Intemba Road in Luveve on Sunday evening.

Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu, the deputy provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred around 7PM on July 27, 2025 near Chigumira shops and Thembiso durawall.

"The body of a man, believed to be about 30 years old, was discovered lying on the left lane of the road," said Assistant Inspector Ndlovu. "The deceased was wearing a brown work suit bottom and a blue track jacket. It is suspected that the driver, who is yet to be identified, was heading due north when he struck the pedestrian and fled the scene without rendering assistance."

Preliminary investigations revealed faint skid marks on the left side of the road, suggesting that the driver may have attempted to brake but was unable to prevent the fatal collision.

The pedestrian suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. His body was later taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have since appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about the suspect vehicle or driver to come forward.

"We urge anyone with relevant information to report at the nearest police station to help bring the responsible person to justice," Assistant Inspector Ndlovu said.

The incident has shocked residents in the Luveve community, with calls growing for improved road safety enforcement and heightened awareness campaigns to protect pedestrians, particularly in high-traffic areas during evening hours.

Source - the Chronicle
