Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

by Staff reporter
Police in Beitbridge, with vital assistance from vigilant community members, have dismantled a notorious cattle rustling syndicate that had terrorised livestock farmers in the district for over a year.

Twelve suspects have been arrested in connection with the operation, including six alleged cattle rustlers, five meat vendors from Beitbridge town, and a transporter believed to have facilitated the illicit movement of stolen meat.

According to authorities, the syndicate is linked to the theft and slaughter of at least 41 cattle, with evidence gathered from multiple bushy areas around Beitbridge town where the animals were killed and butchered.

Acting police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Superintendent Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the arrests and praised the role of the public in cracking the case.

"We reacted to information from members of the public and arrested meat vendors. They led us to five of the suspects who were in the habit of stealing cattle and supplying them," Supt Ndebele said. "During further investigations, we arrested another suspect and their transporter."

He added that police have recovered numerous fresh carcasses, skulls, and meat remains from slaughter sites. Some of the carcasses have already been positively identified by their rightful owners.

"We are calling on livestock owners who have missing animals or who reported stock theft to come to the main police station for possible identification," said Supt Ndebele.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine whether the syndicate is linked to other unresolved stock theft cases across the district.

In a separate operation, four other individuals were arrested in connection with the theft of 47 goats in the Shashe area. Authorities have so far recovered 24 of the stolen goats in the Tshituripasi area.

Supt Ndebele reaffirmed the police's commitment to fighting livestock theft and urged residents to continue collaborating with law enforcement.

"We are working with other line stakeholders to ensure we destroy these syndicates. At the same time, we want to discourage people from perpetuating this crime through buying meat from vendors," he said.

The latest arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against livestock theft in Beitbridge, a district heavily reliant on cattle and goat farming for livelihoods and local commerce.

Source - the Chronicle

