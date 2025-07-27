Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mozambique has emerged as the leading source of labour migrants in Zimbabwe, according to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)'s latest second-quarter data for 2025. The findings reflect enduring patterns of regional labour mobility that continue to shape the country's economic and social landscape.Out of the 42,632 documented labour migrants recorded in Zimbabwe during the period under review, Mozambican nationals made up the largest group, accounting for 46.4 percent of the total.Zambia followed as the second-largest contributor with 16.2 percent, while South Africans made up 13.1 percent of the migrant labour force. Together, these three neighbouring countries represented more than 75 percent of all labour migrants in Zimbabwe.Other notable contributors included Malawi (9.3 percent) and Botswana (6.5 percent), reinforcing the strong regional and historical ties that drive cross-border movement within Southern Africa.Despite their distance, European countries and the United Kingdom were also present in Zimbabwe's labour migration statistics, accounting for 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively. Smaller shares came from Asian countries (1.3 percent), other African nations (1.3 percent), and other global regions (1.9 percent), highlighting a modest but diverse influx of global labour into Zimbabwe.The increased presence of regional migrants coincides with Zimbabwe's slow but steady economic rebound in sectors such as agriculture, construction, and informal trade — industries that continue to offer opportunities for migrant workers seeking employment and better livelihoods.ZIMSTAT has intensified its data collection and dissemination on labour and migration dynamics as part of a broader national strategy to inform policy on employment, regional integration, and the management of cross-border human mobility. Authorities hope the data will aid in crafting more responsive and inclusive labour policies that balance national needs with regional cooperation.The latest figures underscore not only the economic interdependence of countries in Southern Africa but also the vital role played by labour migrants in Zimbabwe's development trajectory.