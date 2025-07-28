Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

News / National

by Staff reporter

TRAGEDY has once again struck the FC Platinum family, after a supporters' bus was involved in a fatal road accident while returning from the club's Premier Soccer League away match against GreenFuel in Chisumbanje.The devastating crash occurred on Saturday, July 26, and resulted in the death of one supporter, with several others sustaining injuries. According to reports, the accident was the result of a head-on collision between the bus carrying FC Platinum fans and another vehicle.The Zvishavane-based club confirmed the heartbreaking news through an official statement on their social media platforms."It is with profound sadness that we announce a tragic accident involving one of our supporters' buses on July 26, 2025, while returning from a match in Chisumbanje," read the statement. "Unfortunately, the bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle, resulting in a loss of life. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and all affected by this devastating incident."The incident has cast yet another shadow over the FC Platinum community, which is still mourning the death of star midfielder Brian Banda, who perished in a car crash in the early hours of June 29 near the Fred Mine turn-off. Banda was a passenger in a Proton Bakeries-owned Toyota Corolla Bubble, which overturned after the driver attempted a dangerous overtake at a blind spot. Both Banda and another passenger died on the spot.Adding to the club's woes, just two weeks after Banda's death, another FC Platinum midfielder, Oscar Bhebhe, was involved in a separate road accident that left him with a broken hand.The club has a history marred by road tragedies. In 2016, players Charles Sibanda and Winston Mhango survived a horrific accident while travelling from Zvishavane to Bulawayo. The crash was triggered when their vehicle swerved to avoid a stray cow, resulting in a head-on collision that killed Mimosa Mining Company employee Welly Chiyangwa.As investigations into the latest accident continue, the football fraternity has rallied around FC Platinum, offering condolences and messages of solidarity during this trying time. The Premier Soccer League has also issued a brief statement expressing sorrow and calling for improved road safety for travelling fans and players alike.FC Platinum have asked for privacy and support as they help the victims and their families cope with the tragic aftermath.