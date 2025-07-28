Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

by Staff reporter
59 secs ago | Views
TRAGEDY has once again struck the FC Platinum family, after a supporters' bus was involved in a fatal road accident while returning from the club's Premier Soccer League away match against GreenFuel in Chisumbanje.

The devastating crash occurred on Saturday, July 26, and resulted in the death of one supporter, with several others sustaining injuries. According to reports, the accident was the result of a head-on collision between the bus carrying FC Platinum fans and another vehicle.

The Zvishavane-based club confirmed the heartbreaking news through an official statement on their social media platforms.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce a tragic accident involving one of our supporters' buses on July 26, 2025, while returning from a match in Chisumbanje," read the statement. "Unfortunately, the bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle, resulting in a loss of life. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and all affected by this devastating incident."

The incident has cast yet another shadow over the FC Platinum community, which is still mourning the death of star midfielder Brian Banda, who perished in a car crash in the early hours of June 29 near the Fred Mine turn-off. Banda was a passenger in a Proton Bakeries-owned Toyota Corolla Bubble, which overturned after the driver attempted a dangerous overtake at a blind spot. Both Banda and another passenger died on the spot.

Adding to the club's woes, just two weeks after Banda's death, another FC Platinum midfielder, Oscar Bhebhe, was involved in a separate road accident that left him with a broken hand.

The club has a history marred by road tragedies. In 2016, players Charles Sibanda and Winston Mhango survived a horrific accident while travelling from Zvishavane to Bulawayo. The crash was triggered when their vehicle swerved to avoid a stray cow, resulting in a head-on collision that killed Mimosa Mining Company employee Welly Chiyangwa.

As investigations into the latest accident continue, the football fraternity has rallied around FC Platinum, offering condolences and messages of solidarity during this trying time. The Premier Soccer League has also issued a brief statement expressing sorrow and calling for improved road safety for travelling fans and players alike.

FC Platinum have asked for privacy and support as they help the victims and their families cope with the tragic aftermath.

Source - the Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Police probe fatal hit-and-run in Luveve

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Cop, council worker drown

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's disastrous Tri-Series sparks calls for reforms

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Top health council official in court over alleged abuse of funds

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Musona brothers reunite as Knowledge joins Scottland FC

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mohadi tours Dinson steel plant

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Tourism hopes derailed by neglected road infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabweans caught between two broken health systems

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mutapa, RBZ push for economic transformation

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe needs G20 help to exit debt trap

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Delta driver in $17,000 beer heist

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

2 killed, 13 injured in collision on Lomagundi road

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Johanne Masowe ropes in health workers

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimra goes digital

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Knowledge Musona linked with Scotland FC move

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Fuel tanker overturns in Zimbabwe, driver injured

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Ex-convict gives back to Zimbabwean prison

9 hrs ago | 687 Views

ZRP arrests 6 for assault and kidnapping police officers

9 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mutsvangwa's presidential ambitions exposed

9 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Tagwirei receives Honorary PhD amid Charamba's criticism of unmerited titles

9 hrs ago | 732 Views

CAPS United beat Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

UN top official jets into Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

PPC unveils 30MW solar energy project in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

AG flags legal risks in Trabablas interchange land acquisition

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF warns South Africa against US sanctions

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Court reinstates magistrate as trustee in bitter divorce saga

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Financial mismanagement at Parliament of Zimbabwe exposed

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

Call for budget for cancer control in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 26 Views

British nationals jailed for smuggling cannabis into Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

ZRP arrests over 1,000 in Harare road crackdown

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police disrupt Smart City ground-breaking ceremony

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sexual harassment tops cases reported

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF wins 6 by-elections

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Harare gets another interchange

10 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe introduces digital title deeds

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chissano criticises liberation movements for betraying founding ideals

21 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zimra, Delta in fresh spat over taxes

22 hrs ago | 472 Views

Dembare fans riot in Bulawayo after 3-0 humiliation

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Actions against the exploitation of Africa took place in Italy and Austria

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF space barons take over parking bays in Bulawayo CBD

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

GMB maize intake rises 100%

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Armed robbery spree grips Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises major cuts within 2 weeks

22 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Dynamos thrashed 3-0 in BF relegation dogfight

22 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimsec amendment bill, 2025 falls short of expectations

22 hrs ago | 81 Views

Massive fire guts Glen View 8 furniture complex in Harare

22 hrs ago | 293 Views