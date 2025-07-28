Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Marry Mubaiwa, former wife of Zimbabwean Vice-President General Constantino Chiwenga, has lost ownership of an upmarket residential property and two luxury Range Rovers in Pretoria, South Africa, after a High Court ruling declared the assets proceeds of crime linked to money laundering and illicit financial flows.

The Gauteng High Court, under Case No. 6435/22, issued the forfeiture order on 5 December 2022, directing that Mubaiwa's assets be confiscated and handed over to the South African state. The assets include a luxury residential property located at Erf 191 Sterrewag, Extension 3, Pretoria, and two Land Rover Range Rovers bearing registration numbers HJ40JNGP and HX615GGP.

These assets had previously been placed under a preservation order on 9 February 2022 as investigations linked them to unlawful activities. The court mandated that the properties be entrusted to an auctioneer, with proceeds from their sale directed to compensate victims of the offences. One of the vehicles has already been auctioned, with its proceeds earmarked for the victim.

In an official statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) commended the ruling as a significant victory in regional efforts to combat transnational financial crime.

"The decisive action by the Gauteng High Court sends a clear message that crime, particularly of a transnational nature, will not be tolerated and that illicit assets have no sanctuary within the region," the NPAZ said.

The NPAZ highlighted the ruling as a landmark example of effective cross-border legal cooperation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), underscoring the partnership between South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority and its Zimbabwean counterpart in fighting corruption and recovering criminal proceeds.

The forfeiture aligns with Zimbabwe and South Africa's obligations under international and regional frameworks such as the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and the SADC Protocol Against Corruption, which emphasize asset tracing, mutual legal assistance, and confiscation of illicit property.

The NPAZ expressed gratitude to the South African Asset Forfeiture Unit for its professional handling of the case and reiterated its commitment to rule of law and justice delivery across borders.

"We continue to work closely with our domestic and international partners to ensure that no one is above the law and that criminal gains are pursued wherever they may be hidden," the statement concluded.

The forfeiture marks a major blow to Mubaiwa's estate, further entrenching regional efforts to clamp down on illicit financial flows and uphold accountability.

Source - online

