Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

by Staff reporter

Scottland FC has secured the signing of promising Zimbabwe Under-20 attacking midfielder Mafious Junior Chihweta from Highlanders FC, strengthening their squad ahead of the 2025 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.Chihweta, aged 19, joined Highlanders in February 2025 on a three-year contract but has now made the move to the Harare-based side. The young winger quickly caught the attention of Scottland FC coach Kelvin Kaindu, who is actively rebuilding his team for a competitive campaign.Chihweta boasts impressive credentials, having been a key member of the Zimbabwe Warriors U-20 squad that delivered strong performances during the AFCON qualifiers held in South Africa last year.The move to Scottland FC represents a significant step in Chihweta's career as he aims to develop his talents and make an impact in Zimbabwe's top-flight football.