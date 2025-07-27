Latest News Editor's Choice


RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago
Zimbabwe's most exhilarating trail running event, the RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run, returns to the breathtaking Eastern Highlands from September 4 to 7, 2025, drawing adventurers and athletes into the heart of one of the country's most beautiful and rugged regions.

Now in its third edition, the RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run has quickly become a staple on Zimbabwe's sporting calendar since its launch in 2023. It is the third 100-mile ultra-trail race to be staged in the country and stands out for its challenging terrain, spectacular scenery, and its growing popularity among local athletes.

This year's event features four race categories - the 100-mile, 50-mile, 50 km, and 30 km races - ensuring there's something for every level of trail runner. The 30 km race is designed to ease new runners into the world of trail running, with the hope that many will eventually take on the longer distances.

While 90 percent of this year's participants are Zimbabwean, organisers have their eyes set on the international trail running circuit, aiming to attract global athletes in the near future.

But the race is more than just a physical challenge - it's an invitation to explore and fall in love with the Eastern Highlands, a region renowned for its towering mountain ranges, cascading waterfalls, misty forests, and dramatic escarpments. From Mount Nyangani - Zimbabwe's highest peak - to the scenic Pungwe Falls and the lush valleys of Nyanga National Park, the area offers a natural playground unlike any other.

"This event is about getting people out of their comfort zones for fitness and adventure," said one of the organisers. "But it's also about celebrating the Eastern Highlands - its mountains, its people, and its untapped tourism potential."

The race's growing momentum is also giving a welcome boost to the local economy. Organisers are working closely with surrounding communities and stakeholders to ensure the benefits of the event ripple through accommodation providers, craft markets, guides, and local enterprises.

With the RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run now an annual event, tourism officials and outdoor enthusiasts alike see it as a flagship opportunity to put Zimbabwe on the map as a world-class destination for adventure sports.

Whether you're running, supporting, or simply soaking in the views, the Eastern Highlands is ready to welcome visitors with open arms - and unforgettable experiences.

